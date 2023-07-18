Scheana Shay Apologizes to Ex-Castmate for Past Behavior

“Vanderpump Rules” alum Dayna Kathan, who was featured on the Bravo series during season 8, appeared on the July 14 episode of her former castmate, Scheana Shay’s podcast, “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay.” As “Vanderpump Rules” fans are aware, Shay did not have the warmest reception toward Kathan while filming the show’s eighth season, which premiered in 2019. During the “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay” podcast episode, Shay stated that she regretted how she behaved toward Kathan. The mother of one explained she felt jealous that the show’s producers showcased Kathan’s comedy career, while her various projects, including her podcast and Las Vegas show, were not featured on the Bravo series. She also clarified she was not upset Kathan was dating former “Vanderpump Rules” star Brett Caprioni, who had a brief sexual relationship with Shay.

“It was so unfair that I didn’t give you a fair chance because I was jealous that you came on the show your first season and boom, everyone is going to Dayna’s comedy shows and everyone is supporting Dayna’s comedy career, and I’m like ‘What about my podcast, what about the show I did in Vegas, what about anything that I’ve done?’ But it made it so, right off the bat, I had something against you and that was not your fault whatsoever,” said Shay to Kathan.

She also noted that while she “apologized to [Kathan] before,” she wanted to reiterate she was sorry for how she treated her former castmate.

“I just want to say again that I’m so sorry that I didn’t give you a fair chance. And I feel like we could have had such a stronger friendship in the beginning if I was open to receiving you on the show,” said Shay.

Kathan replied that she did not think it was necessary for Shay to apologize.

“You don’t have to say that but, like, you did get an unfair shakedown in that whole situation but so did I,” said the former “Vanderpump Rules” star.

Scheana Shay Spoke About Filming With Raquel Leviss & Tom Sandoval For ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 11

During the “Vanderpump Rules” season 10 finale, Shay asserted that she will no longer be friends with Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval after they had an affair while the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner was still in a relationship with his now ex-girlfriend, Ariana Madix. While recording the June 23 episode of “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay,” Shay stated that she will film with Leviss and Sandoval for the show’s upcoming eleventh season, which is currently in production. She clarified that she would notify Madix before having conversations with Leviss or Sandoval on camera.

“You’ve got to give the people what they want. They want to see these conversations so they are going to happen. Respectfully with giving Ariana a heads up or whatever,’” said Shay.

During the podcast episode, Shay acknowledged that Sandoval and Leviss received backlash from Bravo viewers after reports about their affair began circulating in March 2023. She suggested that she believed her castmates received an appropriate amount of criticism following their cheating scandal.

“You did this, and now you are paying for it. What did you think? Did you think people were going to embrace ya’ll as a couple?” asked Shay.

Lisa Vanderpump Believes Tom Sandoval Has Received Too Harsh of Criticism

While speaking to Extra in July 2023, “Vanderpump Rules” executive producer Lisa Vanderpump shared that she believed the criticism toward Sandoval has become too harsh. She stated she encouraged the “Vanderpump Rules” cast to tone down their reactions toward Sandoval during the season 10 reunion, filmed in March 2023.

“At the reunion, I tried to get everyone to just to kind of take a breath a little bit, but I think there is only so much that you can stand,” said the former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star.