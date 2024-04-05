Scheana Shay Gives Update on Friendship With Ariana Madix After Season 11 Reunion

“Vanderpump Rules” star Scheana Shay is giving an update on her friendship with her co-star, Ariana Madix.

On the April 5 episode of her podcast, “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay,” Shay read a question from a fan who asked if she believed she and Madix would “be able to mend [their] friendship.” The mother of one replied that “everything is fine” between her and Madix.

“I don’t think there’s anything to mend. I think friendships go through ups and downs. And last year was a wild year in all of our lives. And we’re all doing the best we can,” stated the mother of one.

She suggested, however, that she and Madix did have some uncomfortable moments at the “Vanderpump Rules” season 11 reunion, filmed in March 2024.

“When we filmed the reunion, we have to rehash some things. And talk about things that can be uncomfortable,” said Shay.

The “Good as Gold” singer also said she and Madix shared kind words after the season 11 reunion wrapped filming.

“At the end of the reunion, Ariana and I hugged. Said, ‘I love you.’ We’ve texted since then,” said Shay.

Shay also stated that she plans on spending time with Madix and her boyfriend, Daniel Wai, at Coachella in mid-April 2024.

Scheana Shay Discussed Having Difficulty Filming the 11th Season of ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Throughout “Vanderpump Rules” season 11, Shay expressed feeling conflicted about ending her friendship with Tom Sandoval after his affair with Rachel “Raquel” Leviss while he was still in a relationship with Madix. Madix has stated that she will not continue to be friends with individuals who have maintained their relationships with Sandoval following their March 2023 breakup.

During a December 2023 interview with the “Bravo’s Hot Mic” podcast, Shay opened up about having difficulty filming with Sandoval following his cheating scandal. She stated that she struggled with wanting to remain loyal to Madix while also considering trying to “work towards a path of forgiveness for [her] personally” with Sandoval.

“It was so hard. And I don’t know that Ariana will ever understand how hard this was on me, personally. Because, yes, it didn’t happen to me personally. I wasn’t cheated on. But there was a lot that he did do personally to me,” said Shay.

Ariana Madix Discussed Her Relationship With Scheana Shay on ‘Watch What Happens Live’

Madix shared her thoughts about Shay in a March 2024 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.” She suggested she was unhappy with some comments Shay has made.

“During the time of filming [season 11], I definitely wasn’t aware of a lot of the things that were being said behind my back. And I love Scheana dearly. But a lot of things that were said were very hurtful,” said the reality television star.

Ariana Madix Discussed Filming Season 11 After Her Breakup

While speaking to Us Weekly in March 2024, Madix stated that she was “proud” that she was able to film “Vanderpump Rules” season 11 after Sandoval’s cheating scandal. She also noted that she was transparent about the range of emotions she was feeling after her breakup, which she described as the “most difficult time of [her] life.”

“I allowed all times and moments of my healing process to be shown,” said the 38-year-old.

New episodes of “Vanderpump Rules” air on Tuesdays on Bravo.