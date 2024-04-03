Tom Sandoval Says Former Assistant Will Be Hearing From His Lawyer

“Vanderpump Rules” star Tom Sandoval seems unhappy with his former assistant, Ann Maddox.

On the April 2 episode of the “Vanderpump Rules After Show,” alongside Jax Taylor and Tom Schwartz, Sandoval noted that when Maddox was still his employee, she expressed interest in working for his ex-girlfriend, Ariana Madix, in “Vanderpump Rules” season 11, episode 10. When Taylor inquired if Sandoval had Maddox sign a nondisclosure agreement, known as an NDA, the Tom Sandoval and the Most Extras singer replied, “Yeah.” Sandoval then informed Taylor that Maddox currently co-hosts a podcast called “We Signed An NDA,” wherein she shares her thoughts about episodes from “Vanderpump Rules” season 11.

Taylor asked if “she signed an NDA what could she possibly talk about” on her podcast.

“I don’t know but she’s about to get a letter from my lawyer,” said Sandoval.

He then stated that he was annoyed by the situation.

“It’s annoying because she’s, like, lowkey saying things that are, like, not true,” said Sandoval. “Like I saw in some interview, she was like, ‘Oh yeah, I would go there and Ariana would already be up and doing stuff. Because she’s always busy and, like, Tom’s doing this. And I would have to like do this.’ I’m like, ‘Girl, you know that Ariana would not leave her bedroom until at least one in the afternoon.’ Like, I was always up.”

Sandoval also claimed that Madix did not like Maddox in their house.

“It’s annoying to me because Ariana never wanted her around. She would be annoyed that Ann was over. Not so much at Ann. But the fact that somebody was over,” said Sandoval.

In addition, he stated he felt betrayed by Maddox after she expressed interest in being hired by Madix.

Ariana Madix Shared Her Thoughts About Ann Maddox

In a separate interview for the same “Vanderpump Rules After Show” episode, Madix shared her thoughts about Maddox. She stated that she approached Maddox to help her find an assistant. Maddix also explained why she did not offer Maddox a position while she was still working for her ex-boyfriend. As fans are aware, Madix ended her relationship with Sandoval in March 2023 because of his affair with former “Vanderpump Rules” star Rachel “Raquel” Leviss.

“It was a lot of pressure. Because I felt really bad because I didn’t want her to think that I was going to poach her,” said Madix. “But I also didn’t want her to think that I wasn’t hiring her because I didn’t think she would do a good job. I didn’t want her to feel bad in any way.”

During an appearance on a March 2024 episode of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” Madix shared that Maddox is not currently her employee. She teased, however, that she may eventually have a working relationship with her ex-boyfriend’s former assistant.

“I don’t have an assistant. But there will be some developments,” said Madix.

Ann Maddox Likened Working for Tom Sandoval to Babysitting in March 2024

Maddox discussed working for Sandoval on the March 20 episode of “We Signed An NDA.” She suggested she did not expect to have to clean for Sandoval when she was hired.

“When he first asked me to clean like that, I was a little bit like, ‘That’s kind of not in my job description,'” said Maddox.

She stated, however, that she did not mind cleaning. Maddox went on to say that she did feel like she was looking after a toddler when she was Sandoval’s assistant.

“It totally felt like nannying. Like babysitting. Like just a three-year-old toddler running around, dropping stuff. And you just following them. Making sure they don’t get hurt. And, like, picking up after them. That was my job. But it was for an adult,” quipped Maddox.

On the March 22 episode of his podcast, “Everybody Loves Tom,” Sandoval suggested that one of the reasons he hired Maddox was to have her clean.

“One of the main jobs she does is she tidies up and cleans up,” said Sandoval.