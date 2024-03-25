Ariana Madix Buys Her Own Home in Los Angeles 1 Year After Scandoval

Ariana Madix is moving out of the Valley. A little more than a year after her ex Tom Sandoval’s shocking cheating scandal with Raquel Leviss made massive headlines, the “Vanderpump Rules” star is cutting one of her last ties with him after buying a new home on her own.

Madix and Sandoval have been battling for months over their $2 million Valley Village farmhouse. But their complicated living situation will soon be over as the “Dancing With the Stars” alum relocates to Los Angeles.

According to Page Six, as of March 2024, Madix purchased a three-bedroom renovated mid-century modern house in Los Angeles. The completely renovated home features an open floor plan. The large backyard area features a meditation deck and a view of the Hollywood Hills and the famous Hollywood sign.

According to the @FaceReality16 fan account, The Agency’s Ben Belack was the seller’s agent for the sale. Belack is a star on “Buying Beverly Hills,” which features Madix’s “Dancing With the Stars” competitor Mauricio Umansky. You can see photos of the stunning house here.

Madix’s new home purchase comes five years after she and Sandoval paid more than $2 million for their 4,453 square foot five-bedroom, five-and-half bath home in Valley Village, California.

Ariana Madix Previously Said She Wanted to Buy Her Own House

Madix had long been talking about buying her own home. In December 2023, she appeared on “Watch What Happens Live” and revealed she was ready to settle things with Sandoval and get out from under the Valley Village property. “I’m working on the situation with the ownership of the house. I would love for that to be resolved quickly,” she told host Andy Cohen at the time.

In January 2024, she told People magazine she was ready to take the plunge. “I’m just really motivated to be able to get my investment that I made into the [Valley Village] house out so that I can make another investment and be able to fully just move on from being tied to that,” she said. “So I’m ready. I want to own my own home.”

Tom Sandoval Still Lives in the Exes’ Valley Village Home

Months after the cheating scandal broke, Madix was still fighting Sandoval over ownership of the home. In the “Vanderpump Rules” season 11 premiere episode, she said she felt it was “psychotic” that he wanted to buy her out and stay in the house. The exes continued to live in separate areas of the house and used a mediator–usually Sandoval’s assistant Ann Maddox—to communicate.

Sandoval maintained that he “ran” the household and paid all the bills. Speaking on the “Howie Mandel Does Stuff” podcast weeks after his split from Madix, he said, “With the house and stuff, I kind of run the house,” he added. “Like in the sense that I handle the gardening, the housekeeping, my assistant comes and cleans and likes stocks everything and I basically like run everything in the house. … It’s big house… almost a $3 million house.”

On the 11th season of “Vanderpump Rules,” Sandoval alleged that Madix didn’t pay any of the bills for the house “in like eight months.”

In January 2024, Madix sued Sandoval for holding up the sale of their joint property, per Page Six. Sandoval clapped back with court papers of his own. In February, TMZ reported that Sandoval wants Madix to pay him back an alleged $90,000 loan before he will agree to sell the home.

