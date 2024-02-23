Scheana Shay Says Brock Davies Is Making a Big Career Change

“Vanderpump Rules” star Scheana Shay is giving an update on her husband, Brock Davies’ career.

In a February 22 interview on Jeff Lewis’ radio program, “Jeff Lewis Live,” Shay noted that their new Sherman Oaks house is in her name. Shay explained that she makes more income than Davies and purchased the house with her funds. She then shared that her husband has made some changes in his career.

The mother of one noted that when they first met, Davies owned gyms in San Diego. However, after the pandemic in 2020, the father of three ended up selling his places of business. Shay also said Davies launched a fitness app, Homebody Fitness, “that didn’t completely hit the way [they] hoped it would.” The “Good as Gold” singer stated that her husband has decided to pivot his career away from fitness and is focused on producing television series.

“Right now, he is actually developing two television shows. One that I believe sold this week. He’s been meeting with different production companies. One is car based. One is rugby based. And yeah, he’s going to get into producing,” said Shay.

Scheana Shay Said She Was More Open About Her Relationship With Brock Davies in ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 11

Davies joined the cast of “Vanderpump Rules” during the show’s 9th season. In a December 2023 interview on the “Bravo’s Hit Mic” podcast, Shay shared that she and Davies were open about the struggles in their relationship in “Vanderpump Rules” season 11. She explained that she had previously been hesitant to open up about hardships in her past relationships, including her marriage to her ex-husband, Mike Shay.

She also stated that she believes “Vanderpump Rules” season 11 viewers will find her dynamic with her husband relatable, as they are “not perfect.” In addition, the mother of one explained that she and her husband do not always agree on how to parent their 2-year-old daughter, Summer.

“We have a very real marriage. We are parents who deal with differences in how we want to parent. And him and my mom butt heads. And we butt heads. But that’s okay,” said Shay.

Scheana Shay Discussed Her Husband’s Estranged Relationship With His Eldest Children

During a February 2024 interview with E! News, Shay discussed her husband’s estranged relationship with his eldest children, Eli and Winter, whom he shares with his ex-wife. As fans are aware, in a season 9 episode of “Vanderpump Rules,” Davies stated that he “did slap” his ex-wife during an argument, and she eventually filed a restraining order, which has been lifted.

Shay stated that she hoped her husband could mend his relationship with his son and oldest daughter. She said, however, that she does think it will “take time” for Davies and his eldest children to establish a bond. She also stated that her husband is aware that “his actions have consequences.”

“Thankfully these kids have an amazing mom and step-dad. And it’s just going to take some time to rebuild. [Eli and Winter] are at an age where they can make that decision,” continued Shay.

New episodes of “Vanderpump Rules” air on Tuesdays on Bravo.