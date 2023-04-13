Bravo Couple Secretly Got Married Over a Year Ago

“Vanderpump Rules” star Scheana Shay made a confession just before her August 2022 wedding to Brock Davies in Mexico.

On the season 10 episode, “It’s All Happening…Again,” the couple exchanged vows during a lavish wedding weekend at the Dreams Natura Resort in Cancun, Mexico. But hours before the ceremony, Shay dropped the bomb that she was already married.

Scheana Shay Revealed She Married Brock Davies in 2021

Davies proposed to Shay in July 2021, three months after the birth of their daughter, Summer Moon. And while fans watched her go into wedding planning mode for more than a year, it turns out the legal marriage took place not long after she got engaged.

In a scene shot just before her Cancun wedding ceremony, Shay confessed to several of her bridesmaids that she was already married – and had been for nearly a year. “I’ve been wearing my wedding band for a while now because we’ve been married for a while now,” Shay told her bridesmaids. “It’s our year anniversary this week.”

Shay explained that she married Davies in 2021 so he could get his green card. “When his investor’s visa needed to get changed, I also wanted him to be able to get his green card,” she said of the Australia native. “We have a baby together and we know we’re going to be together forever, so we just literally said a couple words, signed the paper.”

The “Good as Gold” singer admitted it had been hard for her to keep the secret because she had been “so happy” being Davies’ wife for the past year.

Fans Reacted to Scheana Shay’s Wedding Confession & Some Questioned the Timing of It

In a confessional, Shay said it didn’t matter to her if she exchanged vows with Davies “in front of 100 people or four people.”

But some people questioned if the couple did the deed during James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss’ engagement party weekend. While filming “Vanderpump Rules” season 9, Davies was under fire for trying to use Kennedy and Leviss’ winery weekend as a setting for a quickie wedding for him and Shay. According to Reality Blurb, Kennedy and Leviss’ engagement weekend took place in July 2021 at the Sunstone Winery in Santa Ynez, California.

“Scheana & Brock making all those guests buy tickets to Mexico for their wedding when they’ve been married for a year?? Kind of like trying to get married at their friend’s engagement party if you ask me,” one commenter tweeted.

Others felt Shay was a bit of a “bridezilla” considering she was already married during the cast trip to Mexico.

“Scheana getting mad at Lala for missing wedding activities and…SHES BEEN MARRIED TO BROCK FOR A YEAR ALREADY!!!” one commenter wrote.

“Scheana and Brock already married 1 year ago for his Green Card. So why all the drama about Katie at the same resort? You’re already married,” another chimed in.

“Soooooo Scheana & Brock got married a year ago….because they have a child, are going to be together 4 ever, no one else matters…..and his Visa expired! BUT she’s being a Drama Queen & making a big deal about getting ‘fake’ married in Mexico???” another “Vanderpump Rules” viewer added.

