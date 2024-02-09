Scheana Shay Defends Herself Against Criticism Over Her Reaction to Scandoval

Scheana Shay defended herself from critics who accused the “Vanderpump Rules” star of making the Scandoval affair about her.

On February 6, Shay responded to some commenters on X, formerly Twitter, who were sending in questions to Andy Cohen for her appearance on “Watch What Happens Live.” One person wrote, “@ scheana – watching yourself back, do you find it to be insensitive making the scandoval about you when your friend was the one that was going through the breakup / infidelity?”

Shay replied, “I was never making HER situation about me. There were also things that happened during then that directly affected me. TRO. Worries of getting served any day. Paps following me and my kid/parked outside of my house. Rumors about Brock etc. THAT was about me.”

Someone else asked, “Scheana. Do you regret saying you could forgive Rachel for what she did to Ariana because it didn’t directly affect you?” Shay answered, “That’s NOT what I said. I said ‘if the worst thing she did was fall in love w her bff;'(aka silently in her own head)… NOT have a 7 month affair!!”

Scheana Shay Previously Said She Thought Ariana Madix Would Never Understand How Hard the Scandal Was on Her

Shay has come under fire on a few occasions in the last several months as some fans said the VPR star was making Scandoval about her. In one interview in December 2023 with Pump Rules’ executive producer Alex Baskin, Shay said, “I don’t know that Ariana [Madix] will ever understand how hard this was on me personally. It has been such a struggle to try and stay loyal while working on putting myself first.”

Shay recently told Entertainment Weekly that she was completely Team Ariana and was “ride or die” for her. Despite that, she added, “I miss who [Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval] used to be to me. We used to have a great friendship. They were people I enjoyed going to music festivals with and had so much fun with, but I don’t see them as that same version of themselves anymore. But sure, it’s easy to miss who people used to be.”

Raquel Leviss Said It Was Hard to Watch Scheana Shay on ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Leviss has also addressed her former friendship with Shay and Madix and revealed on her podcast “Rachel Goes Rogue” that it was hard seeing them on “Vanderpump Rules.” She added that she has “a lot more resentment” toward Shay so it was difficult to see her face. “I’m working through that and I think with time and more therapy and just more I don’t know,” she said.

After hearing Leviss’ comments, Shay said she had really wanted to have a conversation with Leviss because their friendship ended so abruptly. She explained that she never had the opportunity to discuss it with Leviss because of her former friend’s decision to file a temporary restraining order against her. As viewers will remember, the TRO was in place when the season 10 reunion was filmed so Leviss and Shay did not appear on stage together.

The “Vanderpump Rules” OG said Leviss’ decision not to come back also meant that they never got closure and had the conversations they needed to. “It was disappointing that we didn’t get to have any of those, but maybe one day or maybe it’s for the best,” Shay added.

