Scheana Shay Reveals Why Brock Davies Paid for Her Ring With Multiple Credit Cards

During a recent January 24 interview with Us Weekly, “Vanderpump Rules” star Scheana Shay revealed why her fiancé, Brock Davies, paid for her engagement ring on multiple credit cards. During this season, viewers saw Davies pick up the engagement ring with Tom Sandoval at Kyle Chan Designs, where he asked Chan if he would split up his payment on multiple cards. Davies proposed to Shay with a 12.74-carat pink morganite ring.

“I like to correct people,” Shay told the outlet. “If you don’t like me based on the correct information and full story, that’s fine. Brock thought it would be funny to put a little bit on each card. He could have put it all on one card, but he was like, ‘Oh, I’ll put a little bit on this a little bit on that.’”

Shay continued, explaining, “I thought it was funny. People in Australia who get that cheap type of humor thought it was funny. He’s, like, ‘Yeah, I’ll always be a cheap a**. I’m always gonna ask for a discount.’ We will be at Target and Brock is like, ‘Oh, can I get my employee discount?’ It’s a joke. So people who don’t get his humor, whatever.”

Viewers can catch part two of the “Vanderpump Rules” season 9 reunion on Wednesday, January 26, at 9 p.m. Eastern time on Bravo.

Shay Maintains That She Didn’t Want a Diamond Engagement Ring

I agree. I didn’t want a Diamond. Morganites are beautiful and have so much meaning. https://t.co/QkURtUiqqg — 🏳️‍🌈Scheana (@scheana) January 5, 2022

While responding to tweets from her fans on January 5, Shay maintained that she didn’t want a diamond engagement ring. The “Vanderpump Rules” replied to one fan who told her that “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Robyn Dixon also had a morganite ring, and that diamond rings are “overrated.”

“I agree,” Shay replied to the user. “I didn’t want. Diamond. Morganites are beautiful and have so much meaning.”

And, even with a morganite ring, Shay is super happy with her fiancé. During a September 2021 interview with Page Six, Shay gushed about what a “hands-on dad” he is to their daughter, Summer Moon, who will turn one in April 2022.

“He’s been amazing. He is such a hands-on dad,” Shay said. “He was such a help in the beginning when I was really sick and wasn’t able to do a lot of things. He’s just been such a supportive, amazing partner.”

Davies Claims That He Didn’t Know About ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Before Dating Shay

Even though Davies has become one of the main characters on “Vanderpump Rules,” he insisted during a September 2021 interview with Entertainment Tonight that he didn’t even know about the show before he met Shay.

“I was like, look, I didn’t meet you for the show,” Davies said as he explained his decision to appear on the show. “I didn’t know about the show. Turns out people think you’re somebody when we first met, you know? And then, as I got to realize the world she lived in, I was really proud of what she had done, and who she is, and who she is as a person, and the amount of B.S. she has to deal with. So when it came time, the year and a half later, I was like, ‘Yeah babe, I’ve got your back.’ Let’s put our best foot forward because it’s such a great platform. And you guys will see on the season there that there’s an opportunity for us to be role models as a family now.”

