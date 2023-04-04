‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star is Completely Changing Her Look Post-Reunion

Scheana Shay showed off a new look – and fans reacted to it on social media. On April 2, 2023, the “Vanderpump Rules” star posted to her Instagram story to show off a new, lighter hair color. Shay’s hair fell slightly past her shoulders and was considerably lighter with blonde highlights in new photos shared to her story.

“Phase 1 of the lightening has begun,” she captioned the photos, which were snapped in a California hair salon. Shay tagged Erik Gutierrez of Agencé Salon in her post.

The photos were shared days after Shay, 37, rocked long, wavy extensions with chunky blonde pieces mixed in for the “Vanderpump Rules” season 10 reunion taping.

Fans Reacted to Scheana Shay’s New Look

Fans reacted to Shay’s new, lighter’ do on social media.

“Ooooh I LOVE SCHEANA’S HAIR COLOR!” one fan commented on a pic of Shay posing with her co-star Ariana Madix after getting her hair lightened.

“Love Scheana’s new hair color, brightens up her already pretty face 💚,” another fan wrote.

“Love this hair on scheana😍🔥,” another wrote of Shay’s lighter shade.

While Shay hinted in her post that she plans to go even lighter in the next phase of her hair coloring, she did not reveal if she will go all the way to blonde. Shay is a natural brunette, but her mom, Erika van Olphen and sister, Cortney van Olphen, are both blondes. But Shay once had blonde hair, too, according to BravoTV.com.

The “Good as Gold” singer previously shared a throwback of a long, platinum-blonde hairstyle she wore years ago, which appears to be the result of a major dye job. She has also been known to wear blonde wigs, as seen in the photo below:

Shay has also been open about her experiences with postpartum hair loss after giving birth to her daughter, Summer Moon Honey Davies, in April 2021.

“If you watch the show, you know I have a good side and I have a bad side,” she told Page Six Style in 2022. “My hairline typically goes back further on the right side. So that’s just always bothered me.” Shay revealed that she began using hair growth products and scalp foundation to correct the problem.

Scheana Shay is Not the Only Person in Her House to Get a New ‘Do

Shay’s new look has fans buzzing, but she’s not the only one in her household to have a hair makeover. In late March 2023, Shay’s husband, Brock Davies, shared a video of his transformation after he had his long locks chopped off and went for a clean-cut fade.

“I decided to change it up, what do you think?” Davies captioned a video of his hair transformation. “I wondered what kind of man I would be if I didn’t have a man bun… 💇‍♂️.”

Davies, who had long hair ever since he first met Shay in 2019, thanked stylist @natalie_b_hair for the shorter cut and revealed that he donated his chopped hair to the charity organization Locks of Love.

READ NEXT: Fans Notice Something Strange About the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion Looks