‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Emotionally Calls Out Jax Taylor for His Behavior

“Vanderpump Rules” star Scheana Shay is unhappy with Jax Taylor‘s behavior toward his estranged wife, Brittany Cartwright.

During the May 2 episode of her podcast, “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay,” Shay stated she took issue with Taylor’s comments about how Cartwright parents their 3-year-old son, Cruz, in “The Valley” season 1, episode 7. During the episode, he told Cartwright to lower her voice while Cruz had his at-home speech therapy session. In addition, Taylor has suggested Cartwright’s consumption of alcohol has affected her ability to parent.

“I’ve seen now several scenes of Jax judging Brittany’s parenting. And it’s really pissed me off,” said Shay.

She tearfully stated that she believes “Brittany is an incredible mother.”

“I know that it’s been very challenging with Cruz. With having to do the speech therapy and all the different classes they have him in. But it’s like she’s doing the most. She is doing everything she can. And she is just such an incredible human. But when you have a kid with speech delays and whatnot, it is so hard on the parents as well,” said Shay.

She went on to say that Taylor should be ashamed of his remarks toward Cartwright.

“Shame on you. Because she’s doing everything she can to give this kid the best life,” said Shay.

The “Good as Gold” singer also stated that she believed Taylor should not mention his estranged wife’s consumption of alcohol.

“He needs to watch his [expletive] mouth,” stated the “Vanderpump Rules” star.

As fans are aware, Cartwright and Taylor have been separated since January 2024.

Brittany Cartwright Discussed Her Conversation With Jax Taylor About Having More Children

While recording the May 1 episode of her podcast, “When Reality Hits with Jax and Brittany,” without Taylor, Cartwright discussed a scene from “The Valley” season 1, episode 7, wherein she and Taylor spoke about having more children. She stated she was taken aback when he expressed hesitancy about giving Cruz a sibling. According to Cartwright, she and her estranged husband had several conversations about trying to have another child during the summer of 2023.

“It was kind of upsetting for me. And I feel like I’ve gotten some mixed signals. Like, mixed feedback from some people. Because I don’t think they realize like whenever I was talking about having another baby and stuff that was something we had talked for an entire year, ” said Cartwright.

The 35-year-old also acknowledged that Taylor stated he wanted to focus on Cruz, instead of expanding their family.

“It was not going to take away from his speech classes. Or anything. Like, my heart is so big. That was never going to be an issue,” said Cartwright.

Brittany Cartwright Discussed Parenting Cruz in January 2024

During an exclusive interview with Heavy in January 2024, Cartwright opened up about parenting her son. She stated that her son “has a speech delay,” which “can be difficult.” She also stated she did not appreciate that some social media users have scrutinized how she parents Cruz.

“The public eye coming in and trying to comment on certain things that they don’t understand is very, very difficult,” said Cartwright. “Because we have him in speech therapy, we have him in classes, we have him in school, we have him in swim classes. He is so brilliant. He is so amazing. And I know he is going to get there.”

The reality television star also stated that she believed showcasing Cruz’s therapy sessions on “The Valley” would help other parents watching the Bravo series.

“I think that there are going to be so many other women – parents that are going to be like, ‘I understand what she is going through.’ I get that,” said Cartwright.