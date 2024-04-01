Scheana Shay Shares Major Announcement About Ariana Madix’s Brother

“Vanderpump Rules” star Scheana Shay shared a major announcement about her castmate, Ariana Madix‘s brother, Jeremy Madix.

On March 31, Shay uploaded a video that showed Jeremy Madix celebrating his recent engagement to his fiance, Rachael. In the brief clip, Jeremy Madix poured out a bottle of champagne in celebration.

“We’re popping bottles ’cause he popped the question. Congrats you two!” said Shay in the clip.

Jeremy Madix Spoke About Reconciling With Tom Sandoval

Jeremy Madix has reconciled with his sister’s ex-boyfriend, Tom Sandoval. As fans are aware, Ariana Madix ended her relationship with Sandoval because he had an affair with former “Vanderpump Rules” star Rachel “Raquel” Leviss in March 2023. Ariana Madix has since stated she will not be friends with individuals who have a relationship with Sandoval.

During an appearance on the March 22 “Pump Rules Podcast” episode, Jeremy Madix acknowledged that he had a positive interaction with Sandoval at “The Valley” premiere on March 19.

“Water under the bridge, man. Obviously, me and him need to have a conversation,” said Jeremy Madix. “There’s a lot of things that are left unsaid that I never got to say. People need to realize that I lived with both of them for a long time, so it affected me too. I lost a friend. I lost someone that was a mutual relationship of love.”

He also stated that while he was “always going to stand by [her] sister,” he had not been recently in contact with her.

“I would love to talk to my sister. But I haven’t heard from her in months, so. We’ll just keep on keeping on. We’ll deal with the punches as they come in,” said Jeremy Madix.

Ariana Madix Discussed Filming ‘Vanderpump Rules’ After Her Breakup With Tom Sandoval

During a March 2024 interview with Us Weekly, Ariana Madix spoke about filming “Vanderpump Rules” season 11 after her breakup from Sandoval. She stated that she “was going through the most difficult time of [her] life” during the production of the show’s 11th season.

“I allowed all times and moments of my healing process to be shown. And not just come out and say, ‘Hey, I’m healed everybody.’ And I think that we don’t often get to see that,” stated the “Single AF Cocktails” author.

She stated that while filming season 11 was difficult, she managed to be an active “Vanderpump Rules” cast member.

“I put on my makeup, showed up to all my call times. I put on an outfit. And I put myself out there. And I’m proud of myself for doing it,” said Ariana Madix.

The 38-year-old also stated that she believed she showed that she was courageous while filming season 11.

“I learned, honestly, that I’m very brave. And that I have really wonderful people in my life who have shown me what’s important. And have shown me that I’m going to be okay. No matter what,” said Ariana Madix.

In addition, she suggested that her opinions about certain “Vanderpump Rules” stars have changed since watching the show’s 11th season.

“I think those relationships are always changing. Ebbing, flowing. And I think I have looked at everyone different after every season for the last 10 seasons. I think we all do, given whatever’s happening in that moment,” said the reality television personality.

New episodes of “Vanderpump Rules” air on Tuesdays on Bravo.