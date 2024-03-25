VPR Star Thinks Ariana Madix Should Have Taken a Break From the Show

“Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent is sharing her thoughts about her castmate Ariana Madix.

On the March 22 episode of Jeff Lewis’ podcast, “Jeff Lewis Has Issues,” Kent stated that she believed Madix should have temporarily stepped away from “Vanderpump Rules” following the show’s 10th season. As fans are aware, Madix ended her relationship with Tom Sandoval in March 2023 after she discovered he had an affair with former “Vanderpump Rules” star Rachel “Raquel” Leviss throughout season 10.

Kent noted that the cast began filming “Vanderpump Rules” season 11 shortly after Madix broke up with Sandoval.

“I think it’s really important for people to know that she did not have much time to process before we went into filming,” said the reality television personality.

When Lewis asked if Kent believed Madix “should have taken a break this season,” the 33-year-old replied, “Yes.” She suggested that she believes fans will agree with her assessment once the entirety of “Vanderpump Rules” season 11 airs.

“I think you guys are going to see as the season goes on — this season is very different. It’s a little bit deeper than we’re used to. The finale was very intense. Yeah, I think it would have been good for her to take a break,” said Kent.

Kent clarified that she believed Madix had handled her breakup well while filming season 11. She stated, however, that she had difficulty understanding Madix’s decision to continue living with Sandoval following their split.

Lala Kent Compared Her Breakup With Randall Emmett to Tom Sandoval’s Cheating Scandal

During the “Jeff Lewis Has Issues” episode, Kent shared that she had difficulty moving on after breaking up with her ex-fiance, Randall Emmett, the father of her 3-year-old daughter Ocean, in October 2021. As fans are aware, Kent has stated that Emmett was unfaithful throughout their six-year-long relationship.

“There’s certain things about my situation where I’m not able to talk about them. There’s a reason why I’ve been in a custody situation,” said Kent. “But if we’re just going to talk about the cheating betrayal, I mean, it has taken me a really long time. It’s still really hard for me to go out and trust men.”

She also suggested that she was thankful that Emmett had only made brief appearances on “Vanderpump Rules” before their split.

“I had the luxury of my person not being on a show as a main cast member with me. Had my ex been on the show, I would have had to have really tough conversations. Maybe I would have lost my mind,” said Kent.

Lala Kent Addressed Rumors She Had a Falling Out With Ariana Madix

On the March 21 episode of “The Talk,” Kent addressed rumors that she and Madix had a falling out following the season 11 reunion, filmed on March 16.

“I think the exact tweet was, ‘Ariana eviscerated Lala at the reunion. And it was friendship ruining.’ And only one of those things is true. I’ll let ya’ll decide,” said Kent.

Kent discussed the season 11 reunion on the March 21 episode of her podcast, “Give Them Lala.” She stated that filming the reunion “was emotionally draining in the moment.” She said, however, that she was happy she was able to share her opinions during the reunion.

“It was emotionally draining in the moment. And I probably obsessed for, like, maybe an hour after it,” said the mother of one. “Then just sheer relief. And when you have a purge like I had, and then everyone gets to see it. And then you are asked if you would change anything, and you get to say, ‘I stand by everything I said.’ It’s like the truth is powerful. It’s a weight lifted off. And I left going, ‘I don’t give a [expletive] what anyone thinks. I’m free.’”

New episodes of “Vanderpump Rules” air on Tuesdays on Bravo.