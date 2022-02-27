Some Fans Are Concerned After Scheana Shay Shares Engagement Photos

Scheana Shay and Brock Davies shared some of their new engagement photos on social media. The “Vanderpump Rules” stars, who are moving ahead with their wedding plans, posed for pictures alongside their daughter, Summer Moon.

“Love…” Brock captioned one family photo.

“Forever Valentines,” Scheana captioned another family shot that she shared on February 15, 2022 — the day after Valentine’s Day.

The pictures were taken by BE Studios in San Diego, California. Scheana wore a white, low cut dress with a high slit on one leg, while Brock complimented her look in a white button down with khaki-colored pants. The two walked along the beach barefoot and even locked lips in the shallow waters of the ocean.

Summer Moon had her hair in pigtails and wore a white, short-sleeved dress for the occasion. Several fans took to the comments section on the engagement photos to let Scheana and Brock know how great they looked, but there was one thing that some fans didn’t approve of — Scheana’s long, pink-tip nails.

Some Fans Were Concerned That Scheana’s Nails Are ‘Dangerous’

Scheana added a bit of pink to her all-white ensemble, choosing to dip the tips of her nails in bright pink polish for a twist on a French manicure — and some fans noticed. A Reddit thread about the engagement photos was created, and several fans shared their opinions on Scheana’s long, pink nails.

“Was just gonna post the same! The photos are beautiful but the nails make them so tacky! I feel like this super long nail trend can go on a very very long [vacation],” one Redditor commented.

“They look like press on’s to me, which is why I think the polish / pattern is so ugly,” added another.

“I can’t stand her nails. I feel like this has become her favorite style and it’s awful,” a third comment read.

A couple of people went on to suggest that long nails could be harmful to Scheana’s baby.

“AND dangerous to her baby,” one person wrote.

“I’m a nurse. Those nails are so full of bacteria and poop. Could make her baby soooo sick,” another Reddit user added.

Scheana Has no Plans to Remove Her Fake Nails

Love them or hate them, Scheana has made it very clear that she will not be removing her fake nails. In January 2021, the reality stars shared a Q&A vlog in which they answered questions sent in by fans.

“What are you going to do without the nails when the baby is born?” one fan asked Scheana.

“The nails are staying,” she responded. “I think the nails will go shorter, maybe a slightly different shape, but the nails are staying on. And here’s the thing…I just got a new set [of nails] and for maybe 24, 48 hours, I didn’t have nails on. It feels like someone had just chopped off my fingertips. This is a part of how I function everyday. I honestly feel like I would struggle more changing a nappy without nails. But we’ll go a little shorter,” she added.

So far, Scheana has kept her word.

