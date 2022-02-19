Scheana Shay Reveals the Real Reason She Didn’t Marry Brock Davies in Santa Ynez

Scheana Shay and Brock Davies devised a plan to get married during a trip to Santa Ynez where they were celebrating James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss’ engagement. However, the “Vanderpump Rules” stars ultimately decided against it.

In an interview with Amanda Hirsch on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, Scheana further discussed the actual reason that she and Brock didn’t end up getting married during that trip — and it had less to do about James and Raquel and more to do with circumstances surrounding the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Scheana explained that she and Brock wanted to get married somewhere nearby, perhaps at a different vineyard, but not actually on the property where James and Raquel were holding their celebration. However, due to filming restrictions, the camera crew was unable to go somewhere else, thus leaving Scheana and Brock no choice; they would have had to get married on the premises.

Scheana Shared Some Insight on How She & Brock Came to the Decision to not Get Married While in Santa Ynez

Many VPR fans were outraged when Brock suggested that he and Scheana tie the knot while celebrating James and Raquel’s engagement.

“I wanted to do this [over] the summer with you, but the only time we have, is when we go away this week,” Brock told Scheana shortly after he proposed. He told Scheana that he wanted to get married at Sunstone Winery, where James and Raquel’s engagement party is set to be held, and Scheana’s initial reactions was “no.”

Brock then explained that his plan was to “sneak away to a secret place” and exchange vows privately, which Scheana seemed open to. That ended up not happening at all, however.

“If I had glam, the dress, and every family and friend there who really, genuinely mattered, I was down. The only thing I wasn’t down with…was that [Brock’s] family wouldn’t have been there,” Scheana said on the February 1, 2022, episode of the NSBNF podcast. “He convinced me that Tom and Ariana thought this was a really good idea,” she continued, adding that she was going to go along with it because she’s a “people pleaser.”

“I thought it was going to be private, somewhere in Santa Barbara, separate from anything, filming anyone else would be around… so, when we found out, again, permits, COVID, like, filming this season was not easy,” Scheana said, adding that she and Brock didn’t want to get married on the property “but that’s where [they] were cleared to film.”

They ultimately decided that it wasn’t going to work. “No, we’re not going to go out on the vineyard and have James and Raquel come out on their terrace and [see us]. That was where we pulled the plug,” Scheana explained.

Scheana Wants to Have a TV Wedding

Although she already had the wedding of her dreams filmed for television, Scheana wants her second wedding filmed as well. Although Scheana admits that her second wedding won’t be as extravagant as her first, and she won’t be inviting 300 guests, she still wants to have something nice, perhaps on a beach, and she does want cameras around for the occasion.

In December 2021, Scheana shared her thoughts on having another televised wedding — and she is totally up for it.

“We don’t know what it will be filmed for,” Scheana said on her podcast. “But 100 percent we will be filming it. It will definitely be, you know, YouTube. Hopefully, season 10 [of ‘Vanderpump Rules’]. Maybe a spinoff-off… I mean who knows but regardless when we get married… it will 100 percent be filmed,” she added.

