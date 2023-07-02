VPR Star Says She’s ‘Obsessed’ With Ariana Madix’s Beau, Daniel Wai

“Vanderpump Rules” star Scheana Shay shared details about her castmate Ariana Madix’s new beau, Daniel Wai. While recording the June 30 episode of her Dear Media podcast, “Scheananigans With Scheana Shay,” alongside her guests Janet Elizabeth and Jamie Lynne, the “Good As Gold” singer shared that she enjoys being in Wai’s company.

“I’m obsessed with him,” said the “Vanderpump Rules” star.

Shay then encouraged her guests to share their “favorite things” about Wai. Elizabeth mentioned that Madix and Wai came over to her house to celebrate the “Vanderpump Rules” star’s 38th birthday. She complimented Wai’s culinary abilities and stated he “made like the most delicious meal” for the celebration. She said the fitness coach was “very modest” when other guests were complimenting his meal. Elizabeth also stated Madix appears to be “genuinely really happy” with Wai by her side.

“He’s really kind, he got along with everybody,” said Elizabeth.

When Lynne stated that she believes Madix is “at ease” with Wai, Shay replied, “Yes,” while nodding.

“He is incredible. It’s just so nice to see her just like you said at ease, just happy and light and it’s what she deserves,” said Shay.

The “Good As Gold” singer also shared that she has spent time with Wai several times in his home state, New York.

“I’ve hung out with Dan so many times now, I’ve been in New York so much this year, that every time I’m there I meet up with him,” said Shay.

She shared that she and “Shahs of Sunset” star Nema Vand hung out with Wai in New York without Madix.

Ariana Madix Revealed Where She Met Daniel Wai

As fans of “Vanderpump Rules” are aware, Madix and her ex-boyfriend, Tom Sandoval, ended their nearly decade-long relationship after she discovered he and their castmate, Raquel Leviss, had an affair in March 2023. In an interview with “TODAY With Hoda & Jenna” in May 2023, Madix shared that she met Wai less than two weeks after her breakup with Sandoval.

“I met him at a wedding about 10 days after all of this and in no way, shape, or form, did I go into that thinking anything, and you know, I have just been taking things very, very slow and really enjoying myself and it’s just really lovely to interact with someone who is just so nice and kind and lovely and caring,” said Madix.

Madix briefly mentioned spending time with Wai during a May 2023 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.”

“I’ll just say that I am very happy. And very satisfied,” said Madix.

Ariana Madix Gave Advice to Those Who Have Experience a Similar Situation to Her

During the “TODAY With Hoda & Jenna” interview, Madix gave advice others who have had a similar situation to what she experienced with Sandoval and Leviss. The reality television star recommended going to therapy and reaching out to loved ones for help.

“I’m someone who has always had a hard time asking for help or accepting help from friends when they offer. And I think that that’s just the biggest thing I can say, is to not be afraid to ask. Or if someone says ‘Do you want me to come? Do you want me to do this?’ It’s okay to say, ‘Yeah, actually, I think so,’” said Madix.