Scheana Shay Says She Was Waiting for Raquel Leviss to Reach Out to Her

Scheana Shay revealed that she had waited for Raquel Leviss to reach out to her after leaving the mental health facility where Leviss was seeking treatment but that she’s now done waiting.

The “Vanderpump Rules” star made the comments in the September 1 episode of her podcast, “Scheananigans With Scheana Shay” as she addressed some of Leviss’ three-part interview with Bethenny Frankel on the latter’s “Just B” podcast. The “Good as Gold” singer spoke about Leviss’ claims that Shay had created a “narrative” about their past friendship that wasn’t true.

“Up until [Raquel’s podcast appearance], I still haven’t blocked her or anything like that,” Shay told listeners. “I had been waiting to hear from her because I felt like it would have been a much different conversation now after her getting out of this facility. I absolutely would have heard her out. But now that podcast was the nail in the coffin.”

During Her Interview With Bethenny Frankel, Raquel Leviss Doubled Down on Her Claims About Scheana Shay Assaulting Her

During Leviss’ interview with Frankel, she made her feelings about Shay clear as she backed up her decision to get a temporary restraining order (TRO) on Shay. Back in March 2023, Leviss accused Shay of punching her the night that Shay learned of the affair, and it led to her filing for a TRO. Shay denied punching Leviss but admitted on “Watch What Happens Live” that she “shoved” her.

Leviss told Frankel that it was “nuts” to hear that Shay “doubled down on this narrative” that the assault was made up. She told listeners that she was physically assaulted by Shay and shoved against a brick wall. “The back of my head hit the wall pretty hard and then she socked me in the eye and I was in shock,” Leviss claimed, and said she now has a permanent scar on her eyebrow. Leviss added that she “let it happen” because she thought at the time that she deserved Shay’s anger.

The former VPR cast member said she decided to file the TRO because Shay had later posted a photo with Madix and used a “punch emoji,” and that she didn’t feel safe around her co-star.

Scheana Shay Released a New Song That Appeared to Fire Shots at Her Former Friend Raquel Leviss

While Shay said Leviss made her feelings clear about their friendship in her discussion with Frankel, the “Vanderpump Rules” OG star also shared what seemed to be a statement about Leviss.

On the same day that Leviss’ third interview episode was released, Shay dropped a new song, “Apples,” in collaboration with The 27s. Although Shay didn’t mention any “Vanderpump Rules” stars by name, many of the song’s lyrics appeared to be references to Leviss and the Scandoval. “I was with you on your worst day / You stabbed me in the worst way / How you gonna lie to my face?” the song began.

“And you said that we would always be friends / Party on the weekend / But then you’re gone without a trace; I thought you were grateful / I found out you’re fake, though / I hope there’s a place for friends like you,” it continued. The song also referred to its subject as a “narcissistic psycho.”

