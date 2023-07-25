Scheana Shay Reveals What Was the Hardest Filming Day on ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Scheana Shay has been on “Vanderpump Rules” since the debut episode of the hit show, 10 seasons ago, but she revealed that one of the recent filming days for season 11 was, for her, the hardest day of filming in the history of the show.

“We went to Tahoe, it was all filmed for season 11,” Shay explained during her Amazon Live on July 24. She said Tom Sandoval was there but not Ariana Madix or Katie Maloney. “There was one day where… Wednesday, for filming, was beyond the most emotionally draining day I have ever had in 11 seasons of ‘Vanderpump Rules,'” she revealed.

“Like no joke, my eyelashes hurt from how much I cried that day,” Shay continued. “My contacts were dry, I was congested, I felt weak in every way possible. Eleven seasons and that day got me the most.” Shay went on to provide more hints about what happened that day that made it so difficult for her.

Scheana Shay Spoke About Filming a Meditation Healing Session for the Show That Day & Said She Was Paired With Tom Sandoval

Later in the same Amazon Live, Shay was asked by one VPR fan what the longest filming day of the 11th season had been so far. “Definitely this past Wednesday in Tahoe was the longest day I have had on this show ever,” she reiterated. Shay said the group did a “spiritual meditation healing” activity and while she thought she’d get paired up with her husband, Brock Davies, she ended up getting paired with Sandoval.

“Naturally, I thought I would be paired with my husband, [but] my husband decided to go golfing that day,” she continued. “I get paired with Sandoval. It was very uncomfortable. It was, yeah. It’s going to make good TV, I can tell you that. We were not expecting to be paired together.” Shay explained that the whole situation had been “hard” and while she’d been called a “flip-flopper” before, she told fans she was still “Team Ariana.”

At the end of the Live, Davies popped in to respond to a question about whether Sandoval had been “apologetic” during the filming of season 11. “It’s going to be a long summer,” he simply teased in response.

Lala Kent Expressed Surprise at Scheana Shay Revealing Those Details About Filming

Shay’s co-star and friend Lala Kent also teased the trip to Lake Tahoe, which was filmed for season 11 of the Bravo show. During her own Amazon Live on July 24, Kent described it as “emotionally draining,” though she didn’t reveal as much as Shay did.

Kent said she wasn’t going to reveal who she was paired with for the meditation but appeared surprised that Shay had divulged her own situation. She discussed filming with Sandoval and said it was the “strangest season” she’d done so far in terms of the environment and the dynamic.

The Live ended abruptly after Kent read a comment saying that Shay had mentioned getting paired with Sandoval for the meditation. “She’s gonna get in trouble, I bet,” Kent said, before the stream cut out.

