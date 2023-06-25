Scheana Shay Reveals What She Found Frustrating About the Season 10 Reunion

“Vanderpump Rules” star Scheana Shay spoke about the show’s season 10 reunion special, which was filmed on March 23, on the June 23 episode of her podcast, “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay.” The reality television star shared that she was frustrated that the main focus of the reunion was Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval’s affair. As fans are aware, the co-stars were romantically involved for months while Sandoval was still in a relationship with Ariana Madix. Shay noted that she and her husband, Brock Davies’ August 2022 wedding was barely mentioned during the reunion.

“For me, the most frustrating thing was that [the affair] was pretty much all that was covered. I got married, yes I know, again, but things that happened in this season were just brushed over. It was just a blip,” said Shay.

She also suggested she would have liked Davies to have appeared on stage for the reunion.

“Brock didn’t get to be out on stage … But it is better when there are less people, when there are too many people, it is frustrating, everyone is talking over everyone but that was the only thing, but it’s also like I feel like the viewers didn’t care about anything else this season,” stated the “Good as Gold” singer with a laugh.

Scheana Shay Shared She Would Film With Raquel Leviss

While recording the “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay” episode, Shay spoke about the backlash Sandoval and Leviss received following the revelation they had an affair in March 2023. She suggested that she believed her castmates should not be surprised that fans have had negative reactions to them.

“You did this and now you are paying for it. What did you think? Did you think people were going to embrace ya’ll as a couple and just be like, ‘Yeah f*** Ariana. You know, yeah, Tom and Raquel, team them,’” said Shay.

The 38-year-old also stated she would be willing to film with Leviss for the show’s upcoming eleventh season. She explained she had a conversation with her co-star Lala Kent where they agreed they would speak to the 28-year-old while filming the show.

“We were like look, if we got to have these conversations with people, we’ve got to have conversations with people. You’ve got to give the people what they want, they want to see these conversations so they are going to happen, respectfully with giving Ariana a heads up,” said Shay.

Kent also stated that she would not refrain from filming with Leviss while speaking to TMZ on June 9. She explained that she would film with the former pageant contestant “if it made sense.” She noted that she and Leviss “were never really friends.”

“If she were to come into the mix, again, I would most certainly not be – I wouldn’t ice her out. I mean I’m sure I wouldn’t be so friendly, but you have to remember that even before this, I didn’t really dig her. So I’m sure it would be like ‘hey how are you doing?’” said Kent.

Lala Kent Suggested She Does Not Think Raquel Leviss Should Be on Reality Television

While speaking to TMZ, Kent noted that Leviss had an emotional response during her confessional interview, filmed days after the season 10 reunion. She stated that she was concerned about Leviss’ mental health. The mother of one suggested she believed Leviss, who is staying at a mental health facility, should not continue starring on the Bravo series.

“For me, it’s a reality TV show, I feel like we are kind of all playing the same game, when I watched that I was like oh we’re dealing with someone who maybe shouldn’t be on this type of platform,” said Kent.

The 32-year-old made clarifying comments about her feelings regarding Leviss following the season 10 reunion in the June 13 episode of her podcast, “Give Them Lala.” She stated she did not regret what she said to Leviss during the season 10 reunion. She suggested she believed her castmate may not be “mentally equipped to handle whatever is going to come out of [her] mouth and everyone else’s mouth.”

“The reason that I love doing what I do is because I get to be unfiltered on top of it being entertaining for other people, the second that you throw someone in there that cannot handle it, you are making it so I can’t do my job,” said Kent.