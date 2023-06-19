Chef Gives New Details on Ariana Madix & Katie Maloney’s Something About Her Sandwich Shop

A celebrity chef working with Katie Maloney and Ariana Madix gave an update on Something About Her, the upcoming sandwich shop the two “Vanderpump Rules” stars are opening this summer.

In a June 2023 interview, Food Network star Penny Davidi gave a tentative opening date for the West Hollywood sandwich shop and revealed that she never thought “Vanderpump Rules’” popularity would be a factor in the new business—because no one thought the show was getting picked up for an 11th season.

Penny Davidi Said Katie Maloney & Ariana Madix Thought “Vanderpump Rules” Would Be Canceled by the Time Something About Her Opened

“Vanderpump Rules” originally wrapped production during the fall of 2022. Davidi filmed a scene in Lisa Vanderpump’s kitchen with Maloney and was present to help with a Something About Her sandwich tasting that was filmed for the season finale of the show. The sandwich-tasting episode ended with a speech from Vanderpump during which she told all the cast members she loved them all, and it had all of the markings of a series ender.

But when Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ shocking cheating scandal breathed new life into the show, an 11th season became a guarantee.

In a June 2023 interview with The Messenger, Davidi revealed that when she first got involved with helping Maloney and Madix create their menu, they thought the show was over.

“At the end of the day, they didn’t even think there was a Season 11, and no one anticipated this all to happen,” Davidi told the outlet. “They thought they were like, ‘OK, show is done, we’re gonna open up this great little sandwich shop and live our lives,’ and now it’s just propelled into this thing.”

Davidi made it clear that, despite all of the attention on Scandoval, the goal is “to build a solid business and not rely on a TV show to push us forward.” The chef also teased the possibility of opening more locations “faster” due to the business’ smaller scale and lower price point and ultimately becoming “a much bigger brand than Lisa Vanderpump.”

In May, Maloney made a similar comment about expanding the business in an interview on the “So Bad It’s Good with Ryan Bailey” podcast. While speaking about the grand opening she said, “There [are] obviously bigger goals for [the business]. Because it’s this one location, but obviously the goal is to have multiple locations.”

Penny Davidi Revealed the Menu & Tentative Opening Date for Something About Her

While speaking with The Messenger, Davidi teased several menu items including The Greek sandwich, a Thanksgiving-themed Gobbler sandwich, homemade pickles and chips, and bakery items, some brought in from local vendors. She also revealed a price point of around $16- $20 to eat at Something About Her.

During an appearance on the “Everything Iconic with Danny Pellegrino” podcast, Maloney described the Something About Her menu as “gourmet deli.” “You’re gonna have a traditional turkey, but maybe with a little bit of spice or kick to it,” she teased. “A spicy Italian. I love a good egg salad sandwich.”

According to BravoTV.com, in June 2023, Maloney also posted photos of rolls, croissants, and pastries on Instagram, revealing that she and Madix were sampling various breads for the sandwiches. “We had a bread day today at Something About Her, ’cause we’re trying to make the best sandwiches you’ve ever had. And in order to do that, we have to have the best bread,” she told fans. “We can’t just have sliced bread. … I cannot wait for y’all to taste our sandwiches.”

As for when fans can try out the sandwiches, Something About Her is expected to open by mid-July 2023.

