VPR Star Claims Producer Changed the Narrative by Showing Raquel Leviss Footage

“Vanderpump Rules” personality Kristina Kelly claimed that Raquel Leviss received information about comments she, Lala Kent, and Katie Maloney made about her from a producer, as reported by Us Weekly. While recording the June 21 episode of “Straight Up with Stassi,” hosted by former “Vanderpump Rules” star Stassi Schroeder, Kelly acknowledged that some fans criticized how she, Maloney, and Kent interacted with Leviss in Las Vegas during season 10, episode 5.

In the episode, Kent took issue with Leviss, who was intoxicated and eating her leftovers in her hotel room. Kent told her castmate that she “would never trust [Leviss] around [her] man” when she was drinking after she kissed Oliver Saunders. Leviss responded, “Thank God you don’t have a man to, like, f***** have around.” After the mother of one stated she did not appreciate the remark, Leviss exited her room. Kelly offered to retrieve Maloney’s toiletry bag from Leviss’ room. Upon her return, Kelly told Maloney and Kent that Leviss had turned on her galaxy light projector. Kent then questioned if Leviss was “going to murder” them while laughing.

According to Kelly, Leviss did not remember the events that occurred that night because of her level of intoxication. She stated that she, Maloney, and Kent “were really confused” when Leviss “started coming at [them] about like the galaxy lights and, like, what [they] were saying behind her back that night and making fun of her.” She stated that eventually she, Maloney, and Kent discovered that Leviss “was shown footage of [them] talking s*** about her.” When Schroeder asked “if she was shown footage or she was told” about the conversation, Kelly replied, “Either way, we had a big thing about it with one of the producers.”

“We were really upset and we found out who it was and we were really, really upset about it … It’s a new [producer],” continued Kelly.

The Heartsprings founder stated she and her castmates were upset at the producer because they felt Leviss’ storyline was no longer organic.

“We were like, ‘First off, this is changing the narrative because she – because what are you doing? You’re messing with’ – like that’s not — and I feel like they were trying, like, to give her a storyline to go with that we were these bullies, so it’s like this needs to make sense, so she kind of does need to know what was said that night in Vegas,” said Kelly.

Schroeder said she understood why Kelly was upset, stating, “Producers are never supposed to do that because then you are messing with reality.”

Us Weekly reported that “a source close to production” told the publication that Kelly’s claims were false.

Stassi Schroeder Stated She Would Have Also Been ‘Making Fun’ of Raquel Leviss’ Galaxy Projector if She Was on the Cast Trip

While recording the “Straight Up With Stassi” episode, Schroeder, who was fired from the series in 2020, said that she would have a similar reaction to Leviss if she had been on the Las Vegas trip. She stated that she “would have been in that same bed making fun of those starry lights” and “would have looked like the mean girl too.” The mother of one asserted, however, that Kelly, Kent, and Maloney “weren’t being mean” to Leviss.

“I think the way it was edited, it was a weird situation, and it was very clear that you guys weren’t, like, vibing with Raquel and Raquel didn’t give a f***. And Raquel was just coming in hot and saying ‘Well like good thing you don’t have a man’ and s*** like that so like no s*** ya’ll are going to make fun of her starry sky,” said Schroeder.

In an April 2023 episode of her podcast, “Give Them Lala,” Kent stated that Schroeder told her that her, Kelly, and Maloney’s behavior toward Leviss was mean. According to Kent, Schroeder did not understand why they were making comments about her galaxy light projector.

“She was like ‘It’s just so funny because I know that if I would have been in Vegas with you guys I would have probably been doing the same thing, but watching it, I was like my friends are so mean.’ She was like ‘Watching, I was like why would you make fun of her lights?’” said Kent.

Scheana Shay Says She & Lala Kent Would Be Willing to Film With Raquel Leviss

As fans of “Vanderpump Rules” are aware, Leviss and her castmate, Tom Sandoval, were romantically involved while he was still in a relationship with his now ex-girlfriend, Ariana Madix. While filming the show’s season 10 reunion on March 23, the show’s stars confronted Leviss and Sandoval for their actions.

During the June 23 episode of her podcast, “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay,” Scheana Shay revealed that she would be willing to film with Leviss again for the show’s upcoming eleventh season. She stated that she and Kent decided that they should talk to the 28-year-old on-camera for the sake of “Vanderpump Rules” viewers.

“Lala and I were just talking about this weekend in Palm Springs. We were like ‘look if we have to have conversations with people, we’ve got to have conversations.’ You’ve got to give the people what they want, they want to see these conversations so they’re going to happen, respectfully, with giving Ariana a heads up,” said Shay.