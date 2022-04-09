Fans Rip Scheana Shay for Revealing Sex Tape

Scheana Shay is being blasted by “Vanderpump Rules” fans for sharing a 2015 sex tape of co-star Stassi Schroeder.

An old controversy has been reignited by fans surrounding a solo-sex tape that Schroeder claims Shay shared with people at SUR.

Stassi Schroeder ‘F****** Hates Scheana’ for Sharing Her Sex Tape & Trying to Sell It

The whole thing was revealed in 2015 at the season 3 reunion.

“You guys all f****** know why she f****** hates Scheana!” Kristen Doute said at the reunion.

“Can you explain to me why you don’t like her?” Andy Cohen asked. “Because I don’t know.”

Schroeder said that Shay watched and then shared a video that had originally been made for an ex-boyfriend. Shay admitted to watching it but not to sharing it with anyone else.

“You’re the one who f****** told me about it at SUR in the middle of work, laughing about it!” Doute said.

There were also rumors that Shay was helping the ex to sell the video to TMZ.

“This couldn’t be further from the truth,” Shay wrote in her blog after the news got out. “This guy asked me for my tabloid contacts, and I said hell no. You can’t do this. This could ruin her life. Please, please don’t. He promised me he wouldn’t. This whole situation died and went away, and I didn’t think it would ever be brought up again until Stassi herself brought it up at the reunion. I thought we had moved on from this. We’ve already spoken about it, but clearly she was still hurt in thinking I had some part in this coming out.”

Fans Think Scheana Shay Was at Fault for the Sex Tape Saying It’s ‘Revenge Porn and Scheana Most Definitely Should Have Been Fired’

That moment is now being re-hashed by fans on Reddit who are wondering if Shay deserved to be fired for the action.

The thread, titled “Do you think that Scheana should have gotten fired for sharing Stassi’s sex tape to her coworkers? Honestly, I can’t watch her continue to defend her abusive/deadbeat fiancé anymore” had a long initial post about the incident with several comments, as well.

“I know that Scheana will never take accountability for her actions, the OP wrote. “However, she showed Stassi’s sex tape to her coworkers at SUR. Scheana has always attempted to be the number one girl in the group. She is a narcissistic pick me girl. Scheana was attempting to bait Stassi into talking about her revenge porn during the turban lunch. Lisa wanted to keep the sex tape private: she refused to give Frank his final paycheck. Lisa agreed to pay him after he threatened to release the sex tape. Stassi wanted Lisa to require him to sign a contract before she paid him. Scheana deserved to get fired for sharing the sex tape at work.”

Several fans agreed that Shay should probably have been fired.

“It’s revenge porn and Scheana most definitely should have been fired. I 100% support the firings of the cast for their racist actions, but why doesn’t revenge porn or abuse count??” another fan said.

“I really have never been able to get over Scheana’s actions in that season,” someone said. “Knowing what happened with that whole sex tape fiasco makes stassi’s behavior toward her much more understandable. And this may be an unpopular opinion but I don’t blame stassi for being upset with Katie going to Miami, assuming Katie knew about the sex tape thing (she def could’ve expressed her feelings in a different way, though).

“I think if it happened today and Stassi was honest about it, yes she would have been fired for sexual harassment or exploitation,” someone wrote. “I remember being confused why everyone was so mad at Scheana but they never explained it until like, a year a later that she was showing off Stassi’s sex tape and I was like ‘ooff. That’s really bad’ but since Stassi was trying to keep it quiet, they never said what The Issue was, so it kind of made everyone looks crazy and petty when in reality, I would have bodied Scheana if I was Stassi and her supposed ‘friends.’

“That 100% should have been a way bigger deal than it was. So f***** up,” someone wrote.

“She should have been fired. And for retribution, people should take pictures of her ‘bad side’ and distribute rampantly,” a fan wrote.

:Stassi is a bad person and owns it,” a fan wrote. “Schena is a bad person and pretends she’s not. She’s worst for that.”

