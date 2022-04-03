Stassi Schroeder & Beau Clark Listed as ‘Recurring’ for Season 10 on ‘Pump Rules’ Wikipedia

Rumors that Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark will be returning to “Vanderpump Rules” have been plentiful, and a new change to the series’ Wikipedia page has reignited some of that chatter.

Schroeder was fired by Bravo in 2020 after a fellow SURver came forward about something that Schroeder and pal Kristen Doute did to her. Faith Stowers revealed that the two women called the police on her, and accused her of a crime that they knew she didn’t commit.

“There was this article on Daily Mail where there was an African American lady…It was a weird photo, so she looked very light-skinned and had these different, weird tattoos. They showcased her, and I guess this woman was robbing people. And they called the cops and said it was me,” Stowers said in an Instagram Live, according to Variety.

Schroeder’s reality television career has since been on hiatus. She has been focused on her podcast and writing a second book, but doesn’t appear to have any definitive plans to return to TV.

Here’s what you need to know:

A Blind Revealed Schroeder Would Be Returning to Television ‘Soon’

However, on March 27, 2022, Bravo and Cocktails published a blind in which someone claimed that Schroeder will be making a television comeback.

“When she was ‘canceled’ this ex bar star put on her thinking cap. She’s savvy if nothing else. Get pregnant. Show evolution. No one can hate a pregnant woman. And just look how she changed. Motherhood gave her a new perspective. It ‘saved her.’ By save she means, she’ll be back on TV soon. It’s all happening. Allegedly,” the blind read.

Some fans took to Reddit to express their feelings on seeing Schroeder back on television, but many don’t think she’ll be back on Bravo since she was fired for unacceptable behavior.

“If it’s true, I doubt she’d be allowed back on VPR? She’s probably getting some lame ass WeTV show,” one Redditor commented on a thread about the blind.

“Right, I think she’s in an between where she’s got a kid and is too old for VPR but is also too young for RH. Maybe something on TLC,” someone else agreed.

Schroeder is focused on the release of her second book, and has not made mention of a potential television return.

Someone Edited the VPR Wikipedia Page & Included Schroeder & Clark in Season 10

Just days after the aforementioned blind was posted, someone went in and edited the “Vanderpump Rules” Wikipedia page to include both Schroeder and her husband as “recurring” cast members for season 10.

Fans quickly took to Reddit to discuss the idea, many noting that almost anyone can become a Wikipedia editor and make changes, even if they aren’t confirmed, official, or legitimate.

“I don’t necessarily believe this is true and I hope it isn’t. Anyone can edit Wikipedia pages,” one comment read.

“Unpopular opinion but I’d rather have Jax. I miss his tantrums,” someone else wrote.

“Stassi has a raging horde of fans who will be delighted by this, and a whole new book about how ‘sorry’ she is that Evolution/Bravo can use to back the choice to cast her again. If this is true, it absolutely felt like a matter of time, even though I hate it,” a third comment read.

Interestingly, Raquel Leviss was downgraded from a main cast member to a recurring cast member in the Wikipedia edit.

