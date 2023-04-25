Scheana Shay Celebrates Summer Moon’s 2nd Birthday With Camp-Themed Party: PHOTOS

Scheana Shay went all out to celebrate her daughter Summer Moon’s second birthday.

The “Vanderpump Rules” star welcomed her first child with husband Brock Davies on April 27, 2021. Two years later they threw their toddler an outdoor summer camp-themed bash on a sunny California day.

Here’s what you need to know:

Scheana Shay & Brock Davies Hosted a Back 2 Summer Camp Party for Their Daughter

Shay shared photos and videos on her Instagram story as she hosted a “Back to Summer Camp” party for her daughter. The orange and pink theme included flower balloon arches and “Welcome 2 Summer Camp” banners.

The lavish food spread included decorated iced cookies, strawberry milkshake and orange creamsicle macaroons, huge tufts of pink cotton candy, and a towering No. 2 cake adorned with flowers and smiley faces decorated in the color scheme. There was also a huge charcuterie and margaritas for adults.

For the kids, there was a bounce house, a slide that went into a ball pit, and instruments to play and music by the Beatbuds. Many of the guests also wore matching Summer Camp t-shirts from a merch stand setup. Shay tagged local businesses Picnic + Petal, Glitz & Gather, What’s Bouncing, At That One Shop, and more in her social media posts.

You can see some of the photos of the food display and party decor in the slideshow below:

Guests at Summer Moon’s party included pal Lala Kent and her daughter Ocean Kent and Brittany Cartwright and her son, Cruz Cauchi, who also recently turned two. Videos from the party showed the toddler friends jumping and laughing together in the bounce house.

Scheana Shay Had the Idea for the 2nd Birthday Party Theme Before Summer Moon Turned 1

Shay had been planning the party theme for more than a year. During a March 2023 episode of her “Scheananagins With Scheana Shay” podcast, she revealed that she considered doing a summer camp theme for Summer’s first birthday in 2022, but ultimately decided it had to be a rainbow theme instead. Shay has called Summer her “rainbow baby” ever since getting pregnant with her after suffering a miscarriage in 2020, and when she turned one she threw her a birthday bash that featured a pink and purple rainbow theme, as seen in photos posted by BravoTV.com.

“We had her second birthday party theme planned last year before her first birthday,” Shay said on her podcast before revealing that her “amazing” party planners initially came up with the camp idea for Summer’s first birthday.

“They thought for her first birthday party we could do ‘1 Time Summer Camp,’” Shay said. “And I was like, ‘Oh my God. I love that. However, her first birthday has to be rainbows.’ So then they go how about ‘Welcome 2 Summer Camp.’”

“So we are going all out summer camp theme,” she added of the second birthday bash. “We’re gonna have, you know, the bounce house and the ball pit and all of that, but it’s gonna be campy. So I don’t know if we’re gonna get like some teepees or do like, hot dogs, I don’t know.”

Shay’s podcast guest Jamie Lynn added that maybe they could “roast some vegan marshmallows” too.

READ NEXT: ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Relaunch Business