Scheana Shay Reveals Another ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Co-Star Is in Her Wedding Party

Scheana Shay and Brock Davies got engaged in June 2021. Although the “Vanderpump Rules” stars had originally planned to get married in Bali, according to Page Six.

“We’re thinking [that] at the end of next year, hopefully in November, travel restrictions will let up. It’ll be summer in Bali so that is our plan,” Shay told the outlet at the time. However, restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic caused Shay and Davies to change their location; they’re now planning on exchanging vows in Mexico, according to Bravo.

“I just wanted something overlooking the ocean,” she told E! News in April 2022.

The wedding is just a couple of weeks away and Shay and Davies have been busy making sure that everything is in place for their special day. According to Us Weekly, the wedding will most likely appear on VPR, since it’s happening in the middle of filming season 10. Plus, most of the cast will be in attendance, and some of Shay’s VPR co-stars will actually be in the wedding.

Here’s what you need to know:

Shay Revealed That Tom Schwartz Is in Her Wedding

Shay and Davies have asked Schwartz to be a part of their special day. On the July 22, 2022, episode of the “Scheananigans” podcast, Shay let everyone know that Schwartz is part of the wedding party.

At the beginning of the podcast, Shay introduced Schwartz and they talked about the soft opening of Schwartz and Sandy’s that took place the night before they recorded the episode. They chatted about everything under the sun, including Schwartz’s divorce from Katie Maloney.

Later on in the episode, Shay mentioned her wedding.

“So, you’re a groomsman in our wedding,” she said, asking if there was anyone that Schwartz would like to walk down the aisle with. He was pretty quick to respond, “no.”

Raquel Leviss & Ariana Madix Appear to Be in the Bridal Party

In May 2022, Shay took to her Instagram Stories to share some footage from a dress shop where she spent some time with her closest gal pals. Some fans were quick to point out that Raquel Leviss and Ariana Madix from “Vanderpump Rules” were with the group.

“Looks like Raquel and Ariana were the only two from the show included,” one Redditor commented on a thread about wedding party.

Shay isn’t particularly close to many other cast members, though she does get along fine with Maloney, Lala Kent, and Brittany Cartwright. It’s unknown if any other “Vanderpump Rules” stars will be in Shay and Davies’ wedding party, but it wouldn’t be surprising if Tom Sandoval was included. For now, the couple is keeping things hush-hush, only sharing tidbits here and there.

“I wonder if the ex VPR cast members will be in attendance?” someone else from Reddit wrote.

“I find it strange Raquel is a bridesmaid. She’s a is doing everything in her power to get Bravo to film her wedding. Have the cast as your wedding party is one way to get filmed,” a third person chimed in.

