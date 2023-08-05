Something About Her Job Ad Gets Unexpected Responses

Katie Maloney and Ariana Madix are getting close to opening Something About Her, the upcoming sandwich shop business they cooked up together.

The “Vanderpump Rules” stars have been working on their “unapologetically feminine” gourmet sandwich bar since 2021, and it’s now in the final phase before its grand opening.

On August 3, 2023, a post was shared on the official Something About Her Instagram page with a message about hiring staff, and it spawned an array of responses from a wide range of interested candidates – including a beer company!

Something About Her Posted an Ad for ‘Front of House’ Staff & They Got a Ton of Responses

A, Instagram post shared by the West Hollywood eatery on August 3 was captioned, “Now Hiring! Join the Something About Her team 🥪,” with a request to email. Hashtags included: #SomethingAboutHer #JoinOurTeam #NowHiring.”

“We are hiring! Calling all front of house staff, please send your resumes to…” was written in the body of the post with the contact email address listed.

In the restaurant business, front-of-house staff members interact directly with guests and their titles may include host, server, bartender, or general manager. The specific open positions were not listed in Something About Her’s social media job ad.

The job ad prompted a big response from followers of the page with nearly 35,000 “likes” and more than 700 comments.

One fan wrote that it was “silly” to post such a job ad on social media because the shop will get “like 10,000 resumes for 10 positions.”

Many followers mulled over the prospect of applying to work for Madix and Maloney despite the fact that they already had good jobs and didn’t live anywhere near Los Angeles.

“The impulse to quit my 9-5 with full benefits to work here is so unbelievably strong,” one commenter wrote.

“I mean I live in Pittsburgh and work in public policy but…,” another agreed.

“I know my husband wouldn’t move but question is … Do I uproot myself and the kids 🤔😂,” a third asked.

One wisecracking mom tagged her young daughter and wrote, “I give you permission to emancipate so you can go work for @arianamadix and @musickillskate it’s been an honor being your mother. Good day to you.”

And a comment from the Pabst Blue Ribbon Instagram account read, “If I’m just a beer, can I still apply?”

Previous Staff Interviews Were Filmed for the Upcoming Season of ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Filming for the 11th season of “Vanderpump Rules” has been going on for the past month, and some scenes were shot behind the scenes at Something About Her.

In July 2023, celebrity chef Penny Davidi, who has been working with Madix and Maloney to open the sandwich shop, posted on Instagram to reveal that the two “Vanderpump Rules” stars skipped a cast trip to Lake Tahoe so they could do interviews for potential Something About Her staffers in Los Angeles.

Davidi also verified they were shooting a “Vanderpump Rules” season 11 episode about “hiring new staff.”

As for when the restaurant will finally open, in July 2023 a source told The Sun that there were delays with permits and some renovations had to be done to bring the restaurant up to code. “It will definitely be open mid-August at the latest,” the insider revealed.

Heavy reached out to Maloney and Madix’s reps for comment on the grand opening date.

