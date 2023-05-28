Ariana Madix & Katie Maloney Reveal When Something About Her Sandwich Shop Will Open

Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney’s long-awaited sandwich shop, Something About Her, is in its final stages. The “Vanderpump Rules” co-stars announced plans to open a female-themed restaurant in 2021, and while they’ve had some setbacks, they’re on track to open their doors this summer.

During the first part of the “Vanderpump Rules” reunion, which was filmed in March 2023, Maloney and Madix said they hoped to have their sandwich shop open by the end of May. According to BravoTV.com, Madix and Maloney now plan to have Something About Her ready to open in June or July 2023.

Here’s what you need to know:

Ariana Madix Said Something About Her Is in the Design Phase

Madix gave new details on the sandwich shop in a May 2023 interview with People, where she revealed that Something About Her is now in the late design phase. “There’s been a few people who have walked by and done some TikToks, or they see paint going on the walls and we’re putting in banquettes,” Madix teased.

According to the Los Angeles Times, “boxes of pendant lights and other finishes” were recently spotted in the SAH space, which is located on Robertson Boulevard in West Hollywood, right around the corner from Lisa Vanderpump’s SUR Lounge. Maloney told the outlet the shop will open as soon as possible.

Fans have already seen a sampling of the menu thanks to a sandwich tasting that was filmed for the 10th season of “Vanderpump Rules.” In one scene, cast members were seen trying spicy turkey, Greek, soppressata, and “green” sandwiches.

During an appearance on the “Everything Iconic with Danny Pellegrino” podcast, Maloney described the meu as “gourmet deli.”

“You’re gonna have a traditional turkey, but maybe with a little bit of spice or kick to it,” she said. “A spicy Italian. I love a good egg-salad sandwich.” She also revealed that there will be a menu of seasonal salads and beer and wine-based cocktails curated by Madix, who has years of experience as a bartender.

Madix teased that the sandwiches in the shop will be named after notable women. “In the same sense that the name of the sandwich shop is Something About Her, I think that the sandwiches may or may not be named after really admirable and wonderful women both in the public eye and our personal lives,” she told People.

Ariana Madix & Katie Maloney Worked With a Production Designer on the Design Concept for Something About Her

Maloney also gave new details about the design concept for Something About Her. “This whole Something About Her, and the vision behind that, was wanting it to be romanticized lunch, à la rom-coms,” she said on Pellegrino’s podcast. She specifically named Nancy Meyers movies as her inspiration and revealed that she hunted down Jon Hutman, who was the production designer for several of Meyers’ movies, to help with the interior design concept for the sandwich shop.

“He’s lovely and amazing and talented and just completely gets and sees the vision,” Maloney said. “It’s gonna be stunning. It’s really gonna be so beautiful and I cannot wait. Cozy — it’s almost like airy, earthy, romantic.”

While speaking on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast on May 24, 2023, Madix said, “I want to own my sandwich shop with Katie and have it be a total hit, which I think it will be.”

She also revealed that she raised about $200,000 in Something About Her merch sales in the aftermath of her ex, Tom Sandoval’s headline-making cheating scandal with her former friend, Raquel Leviss.

READ NEXT: ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Relaunch Business