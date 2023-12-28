‘Southern Charm’ Fans Shocked By Star’s Season 9 Reunion Look

The “Southern Charm” season 9 reunion looks have been released by Bravo.

On December 27, 2023, the network dropped photos of series stars Shep Rose, Austen Kroll Leva Bonaparte, Craig Conover, Madison LeCroy, Venita Aspen, Olivia Flowers, Taylor Ann Green, Rod Razavi, Rodrigo Reyes, and Jarrett “JT” Thomas all decked out for the season-ending sit down with Andy Cohen. And while they all received rave reviews, one cast member stood out for his cleaned-up look.

In comments to the photos, fans couldn’t get over how different Shep Rose looked with his formal reunion style.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Said They Didn’t Recognize Shep Rose After He Cleaned Up for the ‘Southern Charm’ Reunion

For his reunion look, Rose, 43, wore a black tuxedo and brown shoes from Ike Behar. He also wore his hair slicked back as he posed for an official reunion photo. Rose told BravoTV.com his look was inspired by the character Max Fischer from the movie “Rushmore.” He also called the look “mountain chic.”

Rose shared a photo of his reunion look on his Instagram story and wrote, “Bringing my fastball thanks to @IkeBehar.”

Fans also had a lot to say about Rose’s look, mainly because it didn’t include his usual baseball cap or a “tacky blazer,” as one commenter noted.

“Wow! I’m shocked by how good Shep looks!” one fan wrote on Instagram.

“Shep… looks hot. Can’t believe I’m saying this,” another agreed.

“Shep cleaned up,” a third chimed in.

“They all look 🔥🔥🔥 venita shep Madison my faves. And I’m shocked I think that about shep!!” wrote another fan.

“I didn’t even recognize him!” another admitted.

“Sheps hair needs its own show,” another commenter cracked.

Fans Said The ‘Southern Charm’ Reunion Looks Are Among The Best of Any Show on Bravo

Reunion looks are not always a hit with fans, but the “Southern Charmers” received rave reviews for their Hollywood glam theme. Most of the men wore dark-colored suits or dinner jackets in lieu of the pastel looks they’ve worn in the past.

For the reunion, Kroll wore a burgundy velvet blazer while Conover went for a stylish gray suit. After Conover posted a video of him modeling his look, complete with every detail including the stylist and designer names, his co-star Flowers commented, “Jude Law meets James Bond.”

In addition, Razavi and Reyes wore dark suit jackets and pants, while Thomas set himself apart with white pants and a trimmed blazer.

The “Southern Charm” women all wore stunning gowns, with Flowers taking on a red “revenge dress” look. Green went for a self-described red “Scarlet Letter” theme following her dalliance this season with Flowers’ ex, Kroll.

Aspen wore a black Magda Butrym minidress paired with Christian Louboutin shoes, while Bonaparte wore a black floor-length gown.

LeCroy also shared a video of her glam squad getting her ready for her Marilyn Monroe-inspired look, complete with a sparkly gold gown. “Living my housewife dream,” she captioned the clip.

Fans agreed that the “Southern Charm” cast’s cohesive reunion looks were some of the best looks for any Bravo reunion ever. “Finally, a whole group who looks great!!” one fan wrote.

“Absolute slay across the board! The Housewives should take notes!” another agreed.

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Makes Prediction About BravoCon