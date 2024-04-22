‘Southern Charm’ Stars Reunite For 1st Season 10 Filming Event: Report

Cast members for “Southern Charm” got together for an important event—and it appears that it may have been filmed for Bravo.

In April 2024, stars from the Bravo reality show were photographed celebrating Patricia Altschul’s birthday. The “Southern Charm” grande dame turned 83 years old on April 16 and several of her co-stars celebrated with her.

Here’s what you need to know:

Madison LeCroy Previously Teased That a Special Party Would Be Filmed for ‘Southern Charm’

In photos posted to social media in April 2024, “Southern Charm” star Madison LeCroy and Craig Conover’s girlfriend Paige DeSorbo (“Summer House”) were both decked out in party clothes. LeCroy posted a picture from her kitchen as she dug into a charcuterie board and sipped on champagne. “Party before the party,” she teased in the caption.

Altschul also posted a photo in which she wore a red dress and a gold satin jacket over it. “The birthday hooker… With my friend Renvy. 🍸,” she cracked in the caption as she posed alongside her friend.

Altschul appeared to be wearing the same jacket in photos of her celebrating with Shep Rose and Austen Kroll. In an Instagram stories photo shared by Altschul’s friend Ryan Albert, Alstchul had a candlelit dessert placed in front of her. Kroll was clapping his hands in the photo as Rose held up his cell phone for a snap.

“Southern Charm is celebrating Ms. Patricia’s birthday today,” came a caption to a screenshot shared by @queensofbravo plus Instagram account.

It is unclear where the celebration took place, but the party theme is in line with something LeCroy teased in March. In a March 2024 Instagram stories Q&A, LeCroy told fans she would “of course” she would be back to film “Southern Charm” for season 10. “I’m hosting the first party, and it’s going to be fabulous,” she added. “I believe it will kick off a great season.”

LeCroy previously told fans during a livestream that filming for “Southern Charm” would start in the spring and go through the summer.

The ‘Southern Charm’ Season 10 Cast Has Not Been Announced

Bravo has yet to confirm the cast for the 10th season of “Southen Charm.” The 9th season of the Bravo reality show starred LeCroy, Conover, Kroll, Rose, Olivia Flowers, Taylor Ann Green, Venita Aspen, Rod Razivi, Rodrigo Reyes, Jarrett “JT” Thomas, and Leva Bonaparte.

Based on the party photos, it appears that at least LeCroy, Rose, and Kroll will be back. And if Conover’s girlfriend was indeed dressed up for Altschul’s birthday party, then he was probably also at the celebration.

In March, Conover told Us Weekly the “boys” on the show would have “a lot to share” in season 10. He also admitted that he hoped that rumors about the possible departures of Bonaparte, Flowers, and Razivi weren’t true. The casting rumor was first teased by @bestofbravo in March.

LeCroy previously told Page Six there will be some new faces for the new season. “I’ve got some friends that are gonna be joining, so that’ll be nice and interesting,” the Charleston-based hairdresser teased. “Some new, fresh faces that I think [are] gonna be great for us, and I think everybody’s gonna love them, and yeah, I’m excited to be able to have some more people in my corner,” she revealed.

