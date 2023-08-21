Stassi Schroeder’s Hollywood Hills Home Damaged by Hurricane Hilary

Stassi Schroeder is dealing with a very unexpected emergency weeks before she is due to give birth to her second child.

In August 2023, the former “Vanderpump Rules” star, who is expecting a baby boy with her husband Beau Clark in September, revealed that the nursery she created in her Hollywood Hills, California home has been damaged due to Hurricane Hilary. The hurricane has been downgraded to Tropical Storm Hilary.

According to CBS News, the intense tropical storm battered the Los Angeles area on Sunday, August 20, 2023, with heavy rain continuing into Monday morning, when a state of emergency and flash flood warning remained in effect. Other areas of California, including Orange County, were hit with evacuation warnings.

Here’s what you need to know:

Stassi Schroeder & Beau Clark Shared Videos of the Damage to Their Son’s Nursery

In a post shared to her Instagram story, on August 20, Schroeder shared a look at an ornate crystal chandelier in her soon-to-be-born baby boy’s room as water poured through the ceiling. Another shot showed severe water damage to the walls as rain continued to pour outside the large windows in the room and through a recessed light fixture.

“And I was having anxiety about getting the blinds and curtains done in time,” Schroeder captioned the footage. “My hormones have me legit sobbing right now. Our nursery [crying eyes emoji].”

Clark also posted a look at the damage. “Today is just…mother*****,” he said as he pointed to the water dripping through the ceiling and along the wall. “This is the nursery. Great.”

“New baby’s nursery. What are the odds that we can fix this before the baby arrives [cursing angry emoji]?” Clark captioned the post. He also asked followers to send him contractor recommendations.

This isn’t Schroeder’s first experience with damage from a hurricane. According to CBS’ The Early Show, in 2005 the future Bravo star’s family home in New Orleans was damaged in Hurricane Katrina. The home had to be leveled and all of the family’s belongings were destroyed. During the rebuild, Schroeder and her family stayed with the Rogers family, whom they competed against in “The Amazing Race.”

Stassi Schroeder Previously Shared Glimpses of Her Son’s Nursery With Fans

Schroeder and Clark have been working on their son’s nursery since July 2023. In a July 5, 2023, Instagram story, Schroeder shared a look at her empty walk-in closet – once her pride and joy – to reveal that she was converting it into a bedroom for her unborn baby. “It’s being deconstructed today,” she told fans.

Two days later, she posted an Instagram story video with the caption, “Nursery construction begins.”

She also shared footage as her husband began putting together a metal crib that they previously used for their daughter Harford. “I am so obsessed with this crib,” Schroeder was heard saying. “I’m just so glad that this is what we got. I mean it’s the perfect vintage-inspired crib.”

“It’s the best unisex crib ever,” Clark agreed. “It’s just creepy vintage vibes in the chicest way possible,” Schroeder added.

Once the crib was together the couple’s daughter added a blanket and a stuffed Elsa doll for her baby brother.

Schroeder also shared a photo of the “crown jewel” of her son’s nursery: a bronze and crystal ship chandelier ordered from an Australian website, she revealed on her “The Good, The Bad, and the Baby” podcast.

In an August 9 Instagram story, she shared a look at two vintage-style oil paintings that had flying saucers added to them. “Made these for baby boy’s room and I’m obsessed,” the “Vanderpump Rules” alum told fans.

Two days before her home was hit by Hilary, Schroeder posted photos from a Babylist showroom in Los Angeles as she shopped for last-minute nursery items. At the time, she also revealed she was 36 weeks pregnant.

