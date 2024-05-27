Andy Cohen Reconnects With Fired Bravo Star & Wants Her Back on TV

Andy Cohen reconnected with an old pal at the opening of Something About Her. The Bravo exec attended the soft launch of Katie Maloney and Ariana Madix’s highly anticipated sandwich shop in May where he bumped into a lot of the “Vanderpump Rules” cast — past and present.

One of the people that Cohen chatted with was Stassi Schroeder. The two had a really nice chat, according to the “Watch What Happens Live” host.

“I think I might have thrown something out there as I always like to,” Cohen told Us Weekly, adding that he does miss Schroeder on Bravo. The two haven’t really spoken in years.

“I had a great reconnect with her. I haven’t seen her since 2020. It was great to see her. She looks like a million bucks and she’s a happy mom. She and I, we went deep [and] we had a really nice reconnect,” he continued.

Meanwhile, Schroeder felt similarly about chatting with Cohen.

“It was really cool to see Andy Cohen, I hadn’t seen him in years. And that was really fun…. That was one of the best catchups I’ve had in a long time. What a great day. What a great day that was,” she said on an episode of her “Stassi” podcast.

Stassi Schroeder Was Fired From ‘Vanderpump Rules’ in 2020

Schroeder was an OG on the wildly popular “Vanderpump Rules.” She was essentially the star of the show, with the original friend group (which included Maloney, Jax Taylor, Kristen Doute, Scheana Shay, Tom Sandoval, and Tom Schwartz) revolving around her.

As a waitress a Lisa Vanderpump’s posh eatery, SUR, and the then-girlfriend of TV villain Taylor, Schroeder’s life was made for reality television. However, she was fired by the network after season 8.

At the time, there had been an investigation into claims made by another SUR employee named Faith Stowers stemming from 2018. According to Today, Schroeder and Doute called the police on Stowers, a woman of color, and accused her of a crime that she didn’t commit. It was reported that the incident was believed to be rooted in racism.

“Bravo and Evolution Media confirmed today that Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni will not be returning to Vanderpump Rules,” the network said in a statement to Today

Schroeder released an apology on social media on June 7, 2020.

Stassi Schroeder Might Consider a Return to Reality Television

A lot has happened in Schroeder’s life since her departure from reality television. She got married to Beau Clark and the couple has two young children together. Schroeder has a successful podcast and she has written a few books out that have done extremely well.

And while there may not be a spot for her on “Vanderpump Rules,” it seems as though her home life could be perfect for a reality television spinoff.

The show’s first official spinoff, “The Valley” premiered in 2024 with some of Schroeder’s old pals on board, but she declined an offer to film a sizzle reel.

“It wouldn’t be a reflection of what my reality is. It’s not my group of friends. I’m friendly with some of them. I’m acquaintances with some of them and some of the new ones, too, I think are lovely, but it’s not my crew,” she said on a January 2024 episode of SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live.

However, she’s not opposed to appearing on something. But if she does return to television, there’s one thing she must have: Creative control. When asked her specific demand for a possible TV comeback, Schroeder made her desire clear. She would do it if she “was in charge of what goes out,” she said on a May 2022 episode of “The Skinny Confidential Him and Her” podcast.

And while Cohen may have pull at Bravo, he doesn’t produce “Vanderpump Rules” or “The Valley.” But there may be some way down the road that he can work with Schroeder.

READ NEXT: ‘Real Housewives’ Star Who Quit Show Ahead of Cast Shake-Up Weighs In