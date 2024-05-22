Katie Maloney & Ariana Madix’s Sandwich Shop Has Major Glitch on Opening Day

Katie Maloney and Ariana Madix opened the doors to their long-awaited sandwich shop , Something About Her—but they had a major glitch.

On May 22, 2024, the “Vanderpump Rules” stars were both present for the grand opening days after hosting a soft opening for family and friends. But as fans waited in line for the 10 a.m. public grand opening, the two Bravo stars appeared at the door to reveal that their POS terminal needed to process orders was not working.

The opening day mishap came after the sandwich shop opening was hit with multiple days. Madix and Maloney originally hoped to open Something About Her more than a year ago.

Something About Her is located at 649 N Robertson Boulevard in West Hollywood, California and is open Wednesday- Sunday.

Here’s what you need to know:

There Was a Line to Get Into Something About Her As Madix & Maloney Shared the Bad News

Madix and Maloney kicked off the morning by posting a message to their customers after a nearly three-year wait to get the restaurant opened. In their message, the business owners called the shop their “cherished sanctuary” and admitted that they may have been “slightly delusional” in the early planning stages for their business.

Madix and Maloney also thanked all of their supporters for embracing their dreams and for making their vision a reality.

Thirty minutes before the grand opening, the @vanderpumprulesparty Instagram account shared a video of the line of people waiting to get into Something About Her. The line wrapped partway around the building.

Six minutes after the doors were supposed to open, two workers wearing black Something About Her t-shirts greeted the crowd and told them they were just “wrapping up” a few last-minute things before opening the shop.

A little while later, Maloney and Madix opened the door to explain the delay. “So, our POS system decided that today was the day that it wants not to work,” Madix said. The two revealed that they would have to move slowly to make sure the kitchen was getting the orders and customers were able to make electronic transactions. They added that they would let customers in one or two at a time.

Fans reacted to the opening day glitch. “Opening a business is hard! Things always go wrong the first day!! This is no biggie! ❤️” one commenter wrote on Instagram.

“Unfortunately, this kinda thing happens all the time when opening. They are there with smiles on and will work through it,” another wrote.

“Man, this is the worst luck. But so proud of them for pushing through! 💛,” a third fan chime din.

Katie Maloney & Ariana Madix Hope To Expand Their Business

While they had a bit of opening day bad luck, Maloney and Madix hope their little shop is a huge success. And they’re also eyeing bigger things. In a May 2024 interview with Thrillist, the two called the long-overdue grand opening “a relief.”

They also talked about their prime location just a few doors down from Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurant, SUR. “I wouldn’t say it was intentional, but it worked out really great,” Maloney said of the restaurant location.

When asked if they would like to eventually open more Something about her locations, Maloney shared, “We’re not just thinking locally. We’re thinking global! I mean even just in the U.S. we’d love to go to the other coast, like New York, or Nashville would be great. But then, I could see us in London. We would be so cute there.”

Madix previously said something similar in an interview with Forbes.“I think we’re both hoping that Something About Her can be a smashing success, and to be able to open other locations, and to just be able to kind of grow that brand and that business as much as we can,” she said in late 2023.

Maloney chimed in tout their dream of a “sandwich empire.”

READ NEXT: ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Fans Have a Theory About Deleted Season 11 Finale Scene