Stassi Schroeder Details Unexpected Reunion With Andy Cohen 4 Years After ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Exit

Stassi Schroeder had an unexpected reunion with Andy Cohen four years after being fired from “Vanderpump Rules.”

In May 2024, the former bar star ran into the Bravo host at the soft opening for Katie Maloney and Ariana Madix’s long-awaited sandwich shop, Something About Her.

Schroeder was let go from “Vanderpump Rules” in 2020 amid a racism scandal. A lot has changed in her life since then. The “Next Level Basic” author has since welcomed two children, a daughter Hartford, in 2021, and a son, Messer in 2023, with her husband Beau Clark. Cohen is also now a father of two, welcoming a son, Ben in 2019, and a daughter, Lucy, in 2022.

Stassi Schroeder Was Happy to Catch Up With Andy Cohen

Schroeder opened up about her reunion with Cohen during an episode of her “Stassi” podcast, titled “Something About Us.”

The mom of two admitted she got “chills” when she first entered the Something Sbout Her eatery because she knew it turned out exactly as Maloney and Madix had envisioned it. “To see it come to fruition, everything was done perfectly,” Schroeder shared as she described the vibe as “a Nancy Meyers movie come to life.”

Schroeder then revealed that she ran into Cohen. “It was really cool to see Andy Cohen, I hadn’t seen him in years,” she said. “And that was really fun…. That was one of the best catchups I’ve had in a long time. What a great day. What a great day that was.”

Schroeder’s husband noted that the last time they saw Cohen was for an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” in early 2020. “We did that, and they called us two days later and said, ‘Hillary Clinton has Covid, you guys might have it too,’” Clark recalled.

Schroeder cracked that at the time, they thought, “‘Oh, we’re going to be the Bravolebrities that die from Covid because we did ‘Watch What Happens Live.’”

Andy Cohen Also Talked About the Reunion

On his podcast, Cohen also dished about his unexpected reunion with Schroeder. Speaking on “Andy Cohen Live,” the Bravo host explained that he happened to be in Los Angeles on the day of the soft opening.

“On the way to the airport I stopped at Something About Her, which had a soft opening last week,” he told co-host John Hill. “A soft opening is when it’s like a friends and family kind of deal. And I walked in and there was Stassi and Beau. I have not seen Stassi since she was on ‘Vanderpump Rules.’ So, since before Covid. So, it was really nice to see her and Beau. She and I went a little deep there for a minute.”

Of the actual sandwich menu, Cohen noted that he’s a chicken salad fiend. “All I saw was tuna salad and chicken salad,” he said. “I’m a big chicken salad [fan]. It does have cranberries in the chicken salad, which I had to pick out. But it was so good, and the bread was so good. It was delicious.”

Katie Maloney reacted to Schroeder and Cohen’s impromptu reunion—and the Bravo host’s sandwich review. “That was really fun. I don’t think they have seen each other in years,” Maloney told Us Weekly of the duo’s run-in. “So, I think that was a surprise for both of them.”

“They loved it, and I think they would both be honest,” she added of their reviews of the sandwiches. “I just heard Andy on his radio show talking about them and [he] was like, ‘I love chicken salad, however, I don’t love cranberries in mine. …We have critics, but that was a lot of fun.”

