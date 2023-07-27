Stassi Schroeder ‘Sobbing’ as Daughter Marks a Major First: PHOTOS

Stassi Schroeder’s daughter Hartford made her debut as a cover model. The former “Vanderpump Rules” star and her 2-year-old daughter posed for the summer 2023 cover of Mini magazine, and it’s clear the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.

Schroeder has a past modeling resume that includes cover poses for Pacific magazine, Cliché, Millennium, and Local magazine. She has also posed for national magazines such as GQ, per The Skinny Confidential.

Years later, it turns out her daughter Hartford was a natural as she playfully posed during her first-ever cover photoshoot.

Stassi Schroeder Got Emotional Over Hartford’s First Cover Shoot

Schroeder and her husband Beau Clark welcomed Harford in January 2021. The former Bravo star, who is now pregnant with her second child, shared photos from the Mini magazine cover and photoshoot on her Instagram page on July 24, 2023.

In the cover shot, Schroeder wore a green floral dress and cradled her belly, while Hartford posed in a pale pink tulle dress with her hair disheveled. Other photos showed Hartford cuddling and laughing with her mom.

“I know I’m pregnant & hormonal, but I’m literally sobbing over Hartford’s first magazine cover. @minimagazine,” Schroeder captioned the post.

“Omg!!! Beauties!!!!!” Schroeder’s pal Katie Maloney commented.

“This is too cute for me to handle 🥹😊 #beautbeaut,” former co-star Kristen Doute chimed in.

“Omgggg you both look so beyond gorgeous!!!” added “Summer House” star Paige DeSorbo.

Hartford Has Stolen the Show in the Past

Hartford has not been shy about being in the spotlight. She previously photobombed one of Schroeder’s Outfit of the Day Instagram posts, and more recently she stole the show during her mom’s “Straight Up With Stassi” live tour in Los Angeles. In June 2023, Schroeder posted a video on Instagram as the toddler appeared onstage to sing the song “Let It Go” from the hit Disney film, “Frozen.”

While she’s happy to share some moments with fans, Schroeder has drawn the line regarding putting her daughter on reality TV. She previously said the only way she would let her child appear on television is if she had an executive producer’s credit on the project.

“Now that she’s a toddler, there’s literally no way I would let someone who doesn’t know me or her produce and edit her and put her out without me or Beau’s approval of what goes out,” Schroeder said on the May 23, 2022 episode of the “Skinny Confidential Him and Her” podcast.

While speaking with Mini magazine, Schroeder said that as they grow, she wants her children to make the most of the opportunities that abound in Los Angeles.

“I feel like are endless opportunities in L.A. and I always want to instill in my children that they can do whatever they set their minds to,” the “Next Level Basic” author said. “It’s so important to me to teach them that they can dream big whatever that means for them. I like the hopeful energy of L.A., that you can be whatever you want to be. “

“I hope my kids walk through life with the confidence that they can make their lives exactly what they want them to be,” the “Vanderpump Rules” veteran added. “They’re capable of anything.”

