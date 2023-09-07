Stassi Schroeder’s Daughter Hartford Looks Just Like Her in 1st Day of School Photos

Stassi Schroeder’s little girl started school. The former “Vanderpump Rules” star’s 2-year-old daughter. Hartford Clark, headed off to her first day of preschool days before Schroeder is set to give birth to her second child, a baby boy.

On September 6, 2023, Schroeder and her husband, Beau Clark, shared photos of Hartford’s first day of school look– and her #OOTD (Outfit of the Day) shows she shares her mom’s sense of style.

Here’s what you need to know:

Stassi Schroeder Posted Photos of Hartford in Front of a ‘1st Day of Preschool’ Sign

Schroeder and Clark started their journey at preschools for their daughter six months ago, they revealed on their Patreon earlier this year. On September 6, 2023, the big day arrived. Schroeder took to Instagram to share a photo of her toddler daughter posing in front of a chalkboard with her back-to-school stats written on it. In addition to the date and Hartford’s age of 2 years, 8 months, Schroeder listed all of her daughter’s favorite things.

The list included the movie “Frozen,” owls, skulls, jewelry, Haunted Mansion, Disney princesses, hotdogs, cake pops, and more. Hartford was all smiles as she posed wearing a blue and white striped dress with a coordinating sparkly blue heart statement necklace. She held a matching backpack and lunchbox as she posed for the first day of school shot.

Schroeder posted a second photo that showed her and Clark posing with Hartford before she went to school. The blonde little girl bore a strong resemblance to her mom as they posed side by side

“First day of preschool. We’re not well 😭,” Schroeder captioned the photo.

Fans reacted to Hartford’s unusual list of favorite things.

“Frozen, owls, ✨skulls✨…” 🥹☠️,” one follower wrote. “Mini stassi & love that she loves skulls!” another wrote.

Others zeroed in on Harford’s eye-catching necklace.

“A statement necklace her first day🙌🏼,” one fan wrote. “Statement necklace was a must 🥹,” another agreed.

Schroeder is known for her love of a good statement necklace, from back in her “Vanderpump Rules” days. According to Us Weekly, she even launched a chunky necklace line in 2014 and told fans, “Statement necklaces have always been my favorite kind of jewelry. I feel like they are classy and feminine but portray this feel of power and boldness. They make me feel dazzling!”

Stassi Schroeder ‘Held In’ Her Pregnancy So She Wouldn’t Miss Hartford’s 1st Day of School

The preschool milestone comes at a busy time for the family. On March 1, 2023, Schroeder announced she is expecting her second child. She later revealed her baby boy would be due this fall. Days before Hartford was set to start preschool, Schroeder joked on her Instagram story that she was trying to “hold this baby in” so he wouldn’t miss Hartford’s first day of school.

“Held this baby in for a September sapphire. Then spent the weekend trying to induce labor naturally,” she told fans, per People. “Now that the weekend window has passed, I’m trying to hold this baby in again, because I will die and legit be devastated if I can’t bring Hartford to her first day of school this week,” she added.

Even though she did make it to that day, on her Instagram story, Schroeder said she “sobbed” when it was time to take Hartford to her first day of school.

Later in the day, Schroeder gave fans a baby update. “Made it to her first day of school now brb while I drink some castor oil,” she wrote on her Instagram story on September 6.

