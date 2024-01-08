Stassi Schroeder Hosts Princess-Themed 3rd Birthday Party for Daughter Hartford

Stassi Schroeder and her husband Beau Clark celebrated their daughter Hartford’s birthday with a party theme close to the toddler’s heart.

On January 7, 2023, the former “Vanderpump Rules” star pulled out all the stops to throw Hartford a princess-themed 3rd birthday party. In videos shared on social media, Schroeder and Clark shared their party setup from start to finish.

The theme was teased a few days prior. Ahead of the party, Clark posted an Instagram story that showed him holding out a large banner with a castle and rainbow imprinted on it. “Just spending our Friday night ironing the creases out of one of Hartford’s birthday party backdrops. Even though she is a toddler and will not appreciate the lack of creases in a backdrop,” he shared.

Here’s what you need to know:

Hartford Clark’s 3rd Birthday Party featured Disney Princess Performers

On the morning of the party, Schroeder teased the setup on her Instagram story as she got started with pal Lo French. “Look at this. We’re about to turn this into something magical,” she said as she stood in what appeared to be the back yard at her Hollywood Hills, California home. A caption to the post read, “About to set up the s*** out of this.”

Hours later, photos emerged on Clark’s Instagram story that showed a fairytale princess setup complete with pink, purple, and blue balloons, a cutout of Elsa from “Frozen,” a balloon-covered bouncy castle, and a ball pit. A large table loaded with sweet treats included a pink, tiered cake.

Videos posted on Schroeder and Clark’s Instgaram stories showed Hartford dressed as a mini Cinderella, complete with a princess crown. She was also flocked by multiple characters from the Disney princess franchise.

One clip showed Hartford singing “Happy Birthday” and other songs with Disney Princesses Cinderella, Snow White, Elsa, and Tiana.

“These princesses are so f****** good, “ Schroeder said in the video. “They should be on Broadway. Method acting, all? They’re phenomenal.”

Schroeder also shared a birthday message to her daughter on Instagram. “Hartford is 3 today.” She captioned a slideshow of photos and video clips of her daughter. “So sure of herself, strong-willed, imaginative, passionate (I mean the PASSION), sassy, clever, cheeky, definitely capable of some Disney princess world domination/takeover, never met a dress she didn’t like, most affectionate big sister, stops mid tantrum to fix a crooked wall frame, never not tapping into her main character energy. I love you, Beaut Beaut. Happy birthday, my darling.”

Clark kept things simple in his own post. “I can’t believe I have a threenager now,” he wrote.

Stassi Schroeder & Beau Clark Planned Hartford’s Birthday Party By Themselves

In December 2023 episode of ‘The Good, the Bad and the Baby” podcast, Schroeder revealed that she and Clark were doing Hartford’s whole party themselves. “We did not hire party planners,” she said. The “Next Level Basic” author then questioned if party favors are even necessary.

“Let’s think of all the parties we go to,” she said. “They give party favors to the kids. We just end up throwing them away. And whenever Hartford gets them we’re like. “We don’t need more s***.”

Clark pointed out that Schroeder went overboard for Hartford’s 2nd birthday by giving out “crocheted sweaters with everyone’s initials” on them. ‘Definitely not doing that again,” she said. In addition, she noted that her party favors the previous year were so over-the-top she considered not doing anything all because she’d never be able to match it. “And the fact that we’re doing it ourselves,” she added.

