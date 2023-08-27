Stassi Schroeder Comments on Raquel Leviss’ VPR Salary Claims

Raquel Leviss‘s three-part interview with Bethenny Frankel had many fans and Bravo stars reacting and on August 23, former “Vanderpump Rules” star Stassi Schroeder shared her thoughts on some of Leviss’ comments.

During an episode of her podcast “Straight Up With Stassi,” the outspoken VPR alum discussed Leviss’ comments about her salary for season 10 of the show and claims that she didn’t make any money from the Scandoval. “I don’t think [Leviss’] point was that she didn’t make anything from this season, I think it was like, she hasn’t made anything since,” Schroeder commented. “And I think that also her coming back, they weren’t offering her what she felt like she deserved.”

Schroeder explained that the salary on “Vanderpump Rules” during her time on the show was based on how many years cast members had been on the show. “Not how many years have you been around production, because she’s been there as James [Kennedy]’s girlfriend,” she clarified. “How many years have you been a lead, like a main cast member.” Schroeder said with that in mind, she didn’t think that Leviss deserved to make the same amount as Tom Sandoval or Ariana Madix.

The podcast host also pointed out that it was “f****** crazy” to think that a new person could come in, have an affair, and then get an 11-season salary. “Let’s not reward cheating with a raise,” she laughed. Schroeder revealed that she was making less money than many of her co-stars because she’d left for a year, but she never wanted to fight it and instead decided to create her own job opportunities beyond VPR.

Stassi Schroeder Addressed Lisa Vanderpump’s Claim That Raquel Leviss Made Over $360,000 for Season 10

After Leviss claimed that she didn’t make any money from Scandoval, TMZ spoke with Lisa Vanderpump. The SUR boss dismissed Leviss’ comments and said that Leviss made $361,000 for the 10th season of the show.

During her podcast, Schroeder said she didn’t believe Vanderpump’s comment about Leviss’ salary and joked that it was mainly because the number given was $361,000, which seemed oddly specific.

Bethenny Frankel Said Lisa Vanderpump’s Comment About Raquel Leviss’ Salary Was ‘False’

Frankel also refuted Vanderpump’s claim that Leviss made over $350,000 to film the 10th season of VPR. She recorded an aftermath episode of her podcast “Just B” which addressed the reaction to her explosive interview with Leviss.

At one point in the episode, Frankel stated, “The number out there saying she made several hundred thousand dollars for the season is false. Completely false.” The RHONY alum highlighted that executive producer Alex Baskin did an interview claiming that the show wasn’t doing well ahead of season 10 and that the timing of Scandoval was perfect as it boosted the ratings of the failing show.

Frankel expressed skepticism that Leviss would have been paid the amount quoted by Vanderpump given that she was only a main cast member for a few seasons and the show was failing. Frankel suggested that Vanderpump and Baskin were likely working hard to protect the “realm” and said the network’s PR was probably lumping together Leviss’ full salary from all of her time on “Vanderpump Rules.”

