Raquel Leviss Revealed What She Felt Was ‘Ultimate Betrayal’ During Scandoval

Raquel Leviss sat down with Bethenny Frankel on the “Real Housewives of New York City” alum’s podcast “ReWives” for a wide-ranging two-part interview, in which the “Vanderpump Rules” star gave more insight into her decision to come clean about the details of her affair with Tom Sandoval.

In the first part of the interview, released on August 16, 2023, Frankel asked Leviss what made her ultimately decide to confess to all the aspects of the affair in an interview with producers after the reunion was filmed. Leviss replied that it was a really difficult decision because she felt like it was the “ultimate betrayal” of Sandoval, who was the only person she hadn’t betrayed at that point.

“I walked out of the reunion, there was a few days before I did my final interview which is that five minutes at the end of season 10 where I break down,” Leviss shared with Frankel. “That was really difficult for me because I was committed to keeping these secrets and I felt like I betrayed all of my friendships and relationships with everyone except for Tom. And by going behind his back that would be the ultimate betrayal in my eyes, from my perspective.”

Raquel Leviss Said She’s Learned That Honesty Is a Core Value

Leviss also explained to Frankel that she had a “fear of abandonment” and it made it tough for her to decide what to do with the details of the affair. “Am I going to take this story to the grave when most people already are assuming the worst anyway, or am I going to own up to my actions and be honest and really take accountability,” she said.

“And in that moment I wasn’t even able to be fully honest because I was still keeping secrets for people who specifically requested for me to keep it on the down low,” she continued. “Especially going to visit his friends and family out in St. Louis.”

Leviss said that experience made her realize that honesty is a “core value” for her and that going forward, she didn’t want to compromise that further.

Raquel Leviss Also Opened Up About Her Decision to Check In to a Mental Health Facility for Treatment

Leviss’ interview with Frankel marked the first time she addressed the scandal publicly since the season 10 reunion. The VPR star spent several months in a mental health treatment facility in Phoenix. Leviss told Frankel it was a “really scary decision” but she knew she had to go in and get help.

The cast of “Vanderpump Rules,” including Sandoval, has been filming season 11 for some time now although it seems as though Leviss may not appear on the show. She indicated in her interview with Frankel that she “almost went back” to the show because of how addicting reality TV was and the urge to want to tell her side of the story.

The former pageant star said she didn’t see any additional compensation from Bravo despite the scandal propelling the show to newfound success, and the fact that her portrayal on-screen as the “ultimate villain” will live on forever.

