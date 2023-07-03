Stassi Schroeder Opens Up About Frightening Experience During Tour

Former “Vanderpump Rules” star Stassi Schroeder, who exited the Bravo series after season 8 in 2020, spoke about a frightening experience she had while touring for her podcast, “Straight Up With Stassi,” on the June 20 episode of “The Toast” podcast, hosted by Claudia Oshry. While recording the podcast episode, Oshry referenced that singer Bebe Rexha was injured during a performance. According to Page Six, “a concertgoer hit her in the face with a cell phone” in June 2023, causing her to have stitches and bruising around her eye. Schroeder stated she found the incident particularly scary “as somebody who tours.” The “Vanderpump Rules” alum then shared that she, her husband Beau Clark, and their friend, Taylor Strecker, host of the “Taste of Taylor” podcast, were concerned for their safety while on stage for her recent tour, titled, “The Mommy Dearest Tour.” She explained that while they were performing, “there was a deep, giant, ominous scream from someone in the audience.”

“We thought this was it,” said Schroeder.

The reality television personality clarified she eventually realized she and the show’s audience were not in danger. She stated that the individual was loudly referencing James Kennedy calling Tom Sandoval a “worm with a mustache” during the “Vanderpump Rules” season 10 reunion.

“They were going, ‘You’re just a worm with a mustache.’ But let me tell you, I thought — no, I thought it was over, it was like the Great and Powerful Oz sounding in the audience and me, Beau, and Taylor froze and I thought this is it, like I was like this is fully it, like I couldn’t even get the words out to be like ‘Everybody get under your seat, get under your seat,'” said Schroeder.

The mother of one also stated that she was concerned about performing at the Ace Hotel in Los Angeles on her 35th birthday on June 24.

“I’m scared about that one because I feel like if there’s people who don’t like me, they’re going to be in L.A. and like, if they wanted to show up and throw a phone at me, that would be the location,” said the “Vanderpump Rules” personality.

Lala Kent Spoke About Stassi Schroeder’s Performance at the Ace Hotel

On June 26, Schroeder, who is pregnant with her second child, shared pictures and a video from her performance at the Ace Hotel on Instagram. The video showed her daughter, Hartford, 2, singing “Let It Go” from the animated film, “Frozen,” with the help of her parents in front of Schroeder’s audience.

“My daughter singing Frozen onstage will forever be my favorite birthday memory. #35,” wrote Schroeder in the post’s caption.

Schroeder’s former “Vanderpump Rules” co-star Lala Kent spoke about attending her show at the Ace Hotel during a June 26 Amazon Live. She stated that the night “was great.”

“It was absolutely amazing and just to see her in her element was just amazing, I mean she is so happy, she’s in such an incredible place,” said Kent.

Stassi Schroeder Spoke About Her Issues With Tom Sandoval

Schroeder spoke about the scandal surrounding her former “Vanderpump Rules” castmates, Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval, on the June 15 episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast. As fans are aware, Sandoval cheated on his now ex-girlfriend, Ariana Madix, with Leviss. The former “Vanderpump Rules” star stated she was hesitant to share her opinion about the situation as she has been removed from the show for three years.

Schroeder also stated she wished that she could have been on “Vanderpump Rules” season 10 as she has had issues with Sandoval for many years.

“He never liked me. I will say this, not being on this last season, it was like my talents were wasted, because this was when I could have really given it to him and been like ‘I always knew,'” said the reality television personality with a laugh.

Schroeder explained she felt Sandoval was given a positive edit on the Bravo series until season 10.

“I always felt like he was always so beloved so I would even say to my producers like ‘When is he going to get the edit that I feel like the rest of us see, like why is he just keep getting away with being like this dude who gives people things and helps people out man and all that,’” said the mother of one. “That’s not who I’m seeing, I’m seeing someone who is constantly blaming others for things and dredging things up from the past and just deflecting constantly, like if the rest of us look bad, he looks good.”

She clarified that she does not believe Sandoval should be receiving hateful messages because of his affair on social media.