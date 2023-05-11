‘Summer House’ Fans React to Season 7 Reunion Looks

The “Summer House” season 7 reunion looks are out, but some fans think they need to go back into hiding.

Filming for the Bravo reality show’s reunion took place on April 27, 2023, with host Andy Cohen, and the cast members’ looks were all over the place.

The supersized “Summer House” season 7 cast included veterans Kyle Cooke, Lindsay Hubbard, Carl Radke, Amanda Batula, Danielle Olivera, Paige DeSorbo, Ciara Miller, and Mya Allen along with newcomers Chris Leoni, Gabby Prescod, and Samantha Feher. “Winter House” alum Kory Keffer also appeared as a “friend” on the show.

Most of the “Summer House” Ladies Wore Long Dresses to the Reunion

On May 10, 2023, Bravo posted photos of the “Summer House” reunion looks to Instagram. Several of the women from the show wore glamorous gowns, including Batula who wore a firm-fitting yellow dress. Hubbard wore a silver two-piece dress which she tagged from @newarrivals.co. She also wore Nicole Rose jewelry.

“My disco era 🪩,” Hubbard captioned a pic of her metallic ensemble.

DeSorbo tagged @undonebykate for her custom, pale pink dress. The outfit featured a pink flower choker at the top.

According to Shop Star Style, Olivera’s reunion dress – a neon green mesh number — is the Crystal-Embellished Dégradé Stretch-Mesh Midi Dress from @mrselfportrait. While the dress wasn’t expensive, Olivera paired it with $1,045 silver shoes.

Gabby Prescod’s glitter blue dress was the DF Gown by @maisonalaia, per Shop Star Style. Feher wore a hot pink fringed mini dress.

On the more casual side, Allen wore bright green parachute pants and a blue bra top. Miller also wore a crop top, but she paired it with a metallic skirt.

Fans had a lot to say about the reunion looks, with many pointing out how mismatched everyone was.

“What was the theme? Chaos?” one fan asked on Reddit. “Yeah I feel like bravo should at least be giving them a color scheme to stick to, because this is just all over the place,” another agreed.

“Isn’t there usually a theme or at least a color palette? This is hurting my brain,” another commenter wrote.“Everyone looks like they’re dressed for completely different events,” another agreed.

“It looks like they all went in the hs drama dept and picked out whatever fit them,” another “Summer House” fan wrote.

“These looks are truly unhinged,” another chimed in.

Several commenters zeroed in on the newcomers.

“Sam looks like she’s about to perform a tango on dancing with the stars,” one viewer cracked. “And Gabby looks like she’s wearing a mother of the bride outfit.”

“Sam, Mya and Gabby look tragic,” another wrote.

The “Summer House” Guys Went for Pastel Suits

Most of the ‘Summer House” men wore pastel suits with sneakers to the reunion. Cooke wore a light pink suit, while his best friend Radke went for yellow.

Leoni marked his first reunion with a light blue, plaid suit, but he paired it with colorful slip-on shoes. Keefer was the most casual of the men, wearing white pants and a blue and white striped shirt, no jacket.

“Maybe I’m old fashioned but what do these guys have against dress shoes? And belts,” one commenter asked in response to the photos.

Others weighed in on Radke’s penchant for “skinny” pants. “Carl’s pants?!! My gawd,” one fan wrote. “I thought those were Spanx, my mistake,” another replied.

“It’s bad when the one with a mullet is best dressed,” another “Summer House” fan wrote.

