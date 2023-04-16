Tom Sandoval Explains His Unusual Living Situation With Ariana Madix Post-Scandal

Tom Sandoval said he’s living semi-peacefully with his ex, Ariana Madix, following his shocking cheating scandal with Raquel Leviss—but the situation is definitely unusual.

The “Vanderpump Rules” star spoke out on the April 11, 2023, episode of the “Howie Mandel Does Stuff” podcast and revealed how he is still living in the farmhouse-style home he co-owns with Madix.

According to Page Six, in 2019 Sandoval and Madix paid more than $2 million for a 4,453 square foot five-bedroom, five-and-half bath home in Valley Village, California. But now that their relationship has ended, navigating the house has become a highly choreographed situation.

Tom Sandoval Reveals He Uses a Middleman to Coordinate His Shared Housing Situation With Ariana Madix

While speaking with Mandel, Sandoval said the situation at home has “actually been really pretty calm lately.” When Mandel expressed shock over the fact that Sandoval hasn’t vacated the property, Sandoval admitted that he “can’t afford” to move out and doesn’t have any friends he can stay with right now.

“I also, with the house and stuff, I kind of run the house,” he added. “Like in the sense that I handle the gardening, the housekeeping, my assistant comes and cleans and likes stocks everything and I basically like run everything in the house.”

Sandoval explained that it’s a “big house… almost a $3 million house,” so there’s plenty of room for him and Madix to have their own space. He added that he uses a mediator as a “go-between” to text Madix.

“We have a go-between we text like when we’re coming and going,” the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner explained. “All I do is I go into my room, and then you know she’s in her room, she’s downstairs. And then like I’ll go into the gym and I’ll be in the gym and then when I’m done with the gym I go back to my room and then then I’ll go somewhere else. Sometimes I stay away but I always let them know… I’ve gone out of town a couple of times.”

“He’ll be like, you know,” Ariana wants to try to use the gym at six,’ and I’m like ‘okay great,'” Sandoval added of the middleman.

“It’s been okay,” he said of the situation. “Initially it wasn’t great and I had to stay away but you know, I would understand if we had kids, like the kids would see like Mommy and Daddy being weird, but we don’t.”

He said the idea to have a middleman to text between was “what Ariana wanted.”

Sandoval also said the house is not currently listed on the market because both he and Madix are booked and busy and don’t have time to deal with moving,

Other “Vanderpump Rules” Stars Told a Different Story About the Exes’ Living Arrangement

While Sandoval described a “calm” setup, some of Madix’s friends have said the living situation is far from okay. While speaking on her “Give Them Lala” podcast on April 5, 2023, “Vanderpump Rules” co-star Lala Kent claimed that Sandoval refused to leave the property.

“Sandoval won’t leave the house,” she said. “For a very long time, he was like, ‘I plan on being here all week and I plan on using every room in the house.’” Kent claimed that Madix doesn’t have a “safe” space in her own house following her breakup with Sandoval.

On the April 7, 2023 episode of the “Scheananigans With Scheana Shay” podcast, co-star Scheana Shay said Madix “can’t fully move on” while Sandoval is “still coming in and out of her house.” Shay said.

Shay added that Sandoval has now agreed “to communicate with a third party, letting either his assistant or one of her best friends know when he needs to come into the house.” “But in the beginning, it was like, ‘This is my house! I pay half the mortgage, I’m gonna come and go as I please,'” she revealed.

