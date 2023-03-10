Are Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix Trying to Fix Their Broken Relationship?

Are Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix hoping to work things out? Sources tell TMZ that both Sandoval and Madix are ready to move on from their relationship completely and neither of them have plans to reconcile.

Sandoval and Madix ended their relationship after Madix found out that Sandoval was cheating on her with Raquel Leviss, according to People magazine.

The news broke on March 3, 2023, sending the Bravoverse into a spiral that hasn’t stopped. In the time since, “Vanderpump Rules” fans have learned that Sandoval and Leviss have been in a secret relationship for upwards of six months.

Heavy has reached out to all parties for comment and has not heard back.

Here’s what you need to know:

Raquel Leviss Doesn’t Want to ‘Label’ Her Relationship With Tom Sandoval

Leviss and Sandoval have both released statements following the bombshell cheating reports. On March 8, 2023, Leviss shared that she doesn’t want to put a label on what she has with Sandoval at this time.

“Besides the indefensible circumstances surrounding our relationship, my feelings for Tom have always been sincere and born out of a loving friendship,” she wrote in a post shared on Instagram. “Knowing how many people we hurt, I need to understand my choices and learn to make better ones. I need to take care of my health, work on self growth and take time to be OK with being alone,” she continued.

“I care for Tom and I don’t want to label anything or predict what lies ahead. Right now I need to heal,” Leviss added.

Meanwhile, Sandoval has not addressed his feelings about Leviss. In his statement, he offered an apology to Madix.

Sandoval and Leviss were both on-hand to film extra scenes for “Vanderpump Rules” and, according to Page Six, the two shared a kiss while cameras were rolling.

Tom Sandoval & Raquel Leviss ‘Want to Be Together,’ Source Says

As the reports go, Madix found out about Sandoval’s affair with Leviss when she saw a video pop up on his phone on March 1, 2023, People magazine reports. Madix was on-hand to support her then-boyfriend at a “Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras” concert in Los Angeles when he dropped his phone and she scooped it up.

In addition to the video, which was said to be sexual in nature, Madix also found several inappropriate text messages between Sandoval and Leviss.

Meanwhile, a source told Page Six that the romance between Sandoval and Leviss is more than just a secret fling. They “want to be together,” the source said.

Although Sandoval nor Leviss have addressed the cheating reports head on, TMZ did post pictures of Sandoval heading in to Leviss’ apartment days after the news was first reported. Sandoval’s rep told the outlet that his client was there simply to film for the show and nothing more.

Moreover, on the March 6, 2023, episode of Andy Cohen’s radio show, the reunion host and former “Vanderpump Rules” producer said that he believes that Sandoval and Leviss are still together.

“I can’t say that as fact – that’s what I’ve gathered from my intelligence,” he said.

READ NEXT: Ariana Madix Upset After ‘Disgustingly Abusive’ Moment With Paparazzi