Ariana Madix Upset After ‘Disgustingly Abusive’ Moment With Paparazzi

In the aftermath of a bombshell report that Tom Sandoval was cheating on Ariana Madix with Raquel Leviss, the paparazzi has been all over the “Vanderpump Rules” cast, trying to get an angle on one of the biggest stories to come out of the Bravo franchise.

On March 5, 2023, Page Six appeared to get the shot they wanted, when a paparazzi followed Madix as she grabbed McDonald’s with a pal. The outlet shared photos of Madix, one in which she was flipping off the camera. According to Page Six, Madix was in “no mood to be photographed” when she arrived back home with her lunch in tow.

After the photo was published by the outlet, Madix asked her friend to speak out, calling out the paparazzi for taunting her.

Ariana Madix’s Friend Simon Curtis Sent a Message to the People Behind the Middle Finger Photo

On March 5, 2023, Madix’s friend Simon Curtis took to Twitter to share a message from the “Vanderpump Rules” star.

“Sitting next to Ariana on her couch atm and she’s asking me to let you know that your photographer cursed and taunted her, in her own driveway, to get this pic @PageSix. I was there. That’s the back of my head in this photo. It was traumatic and disgustingly abusive,” Curtis tweeted.

Many people commented on the post, expressing outrage.

“THIS IS SO F****** GROSS,” one comment read.

“@PageSix you are disgusting,” someone else tweeted.

“Paparazzi should be outlawed,” a third person added.

“I’m so sorry that happened to you both. Sending [love],” another tweet read.

Ariana Madix Has Been Spending Time With Friends After Learning That Tom Sandoval Was Cheating on Her

According to TMZ, Madix found out about Sandoval and Leviss’ secret romance on March 1, 2023. At the time, she was at Sandoval’s show, watching his band “Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras” perform in Los Angeles. She saw a video pop up on his phone from Leviss that was sexual in nature. After going through his phone, she found inappropriate text messages between the two.

News broke two days later, hours after Madix deactivated her social media accounts. Later that evening, Madix was hanging out with pal Kristen Doute and appeared to be in good spirits, all things considered.

Madix was also spotted at the Tove Lo concert alongside her “Vanderpump Rules” co-star and BFF, Scheana Shay.

On March 4, 2023, Us Weekly posted photos of Shay, Doute, and Katie Maloney all heading over to Madix’s house to keep her company and support her during this undoubtedly difficult time. Madix has yet to release any sort of statement about what’s being reported, though her ex Sandoval has.

“I fully understand and deserve ur anger & disappointment towards me, but please leave Schwartz, my friends, and family out of this situation,” he wrote in an Instagram post uploaded on March 4, 2023.

“Just like TomTom, I’m a small part of a much bigger thing. Please direct ur anger towards me and not them. They did nothing wrong. Im so sorry that my partners, Greg, Brett, and Schwartz and our employees have to suffer for my actions. I will be taking a step back & taking a hiatus out of respect for my employees & partners,” he continued, before adding, “I need some time to address everything else. Sorry for everything.”

Sandoval has not said anything about his relationship with Leviss, nor has he issued any sort of public apology to Madix.

