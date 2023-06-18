‘Shahs of Sunset’ Star Says the Hate for Tom Sandoval ‘Is Really Disturbing’

Former “Shahs of Sunset” star Nema Vand, who briefly dated “Vanderpump Rules” personality Raquel Leviss, shared his thoughts about her cheating scandal with Tom Sandoval on the June 9 episode of Scheana Shay’s podcast, “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay.” During the podcast episode, Vand stated that he took issue with Sandoval’s decision to cheat on his now ex-girlfriend, Ariana Madix, with Leviss. He stated, however, that he disagrees with how much criticism Sandoval has received since news of his affair broke in March 2023.

“I do not subscribe to, like, the dumping on Tom Sandoval thing. I think what he did was horrible, I think Ariana is the f***** best, she’s a sweetheart. The level of, like, vitriol hate that is coming at him is really disturbing to me,” said Vand.

The “Shahs of Sunset” star went on to say that he was not affected when he was criticized by bloggers during his time as a Bravo star. He stated, however, that he was concerned about Sandoval’s mental health.

“When you have, like, the world, late night talk shows, when you are permeating media and they are just dumping on you — yes a part of that is, like, poetic justice because Ariana did not deserve that but there’s a point where that stops. And it’s like ‘yo, this could really affect his mental health,’” said the former Bravo star.

Vand clarified that his “sympathy can only go so far for Tom” because of some of his behavior.

“But I just want to be like the level of intensity is so intense I’m like I just cannot imagine what that would be like for him,” continued Vand.

Lala Kent Stated That She Believes Raquel Leviss May Not Be a Suitable Reality Television Star

While filming the “Vanderpump Rules” season 10 reunion on March 23, the “Vanderpump Rules” cast confronted Sandoval and Leviss about their tryst. Days following the reunion, Leviss filmed a confessional interview where she clarified details about her romantic involvement with Sandoval.

While speaking to TMZ on June 9, Leviss’ co-star, Lala Kent, commented on Leviss’ confessional interview. She stated that she believed the 28-year-old may not be a suitable reality television personality. The mother of one also stated that she hoped Leviss, who is currently staying in a mental health facility, has gotten “some real help” following the reunion.

While recording the June 14 episode of her podcast, “Give Them Lala,” Kent explained why she thinks Leviss maybe should not star on reality television.

“When you’re filming a reality show, in my mind, every single person that is on camera with me is mentally equipped to handle whatever is going to come out of my mouth or anyone else’s mouth, right,” said Kent. “When I watched [Leviss’ interview], it wasn’t that I sat there and said ‘Oh I shouldn’t have said those things I said’ because the reason I love doing what I do is because I get to be unfiltered on top of it being entertaining for other people. The second you throw someone in there that cannot handle it, you’re making it so I can’t go and do my job.”

Tom Schwartz Discussed the Criticism Tom Sandoval & Raquel Leviss Have Received

While recording the June 6 episode of former “Vanderpump Rules” star Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s podcast, “When Reality Hits with Jax and Brittany,” Sandoval’s friend and business partner, Tom Schwartz, shared his thoughts about negative social media messages sent to the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras singer and Leviss.

“It’s like holy s***, I get that this is super f**** up and people are, like, disgusted by the whole thing, but like, man, people are just — online are scary sometimes,” said Schwartz.