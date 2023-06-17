Meghan McCain Reveals Why She Has ‘More Compassion’ for Raquel Leviss

Meghan McCain spoke out in defense of Raquel Leviss ahead of the final episode of the explosive 10th season of “Vanderpump Rules,” which was titled “Secrets Revealed.”

The former “The View” co-host unpacked the infamous Scandoval in a column for The Daily Mail and wrote that she was starting to feel “more compassion for Raquel than Ariana [Madix].” McCain wrote that Leviss, who had a months-long relationship with Madix’s boyfriend of 9 years, Tom Sandoval, took accountability for her actions at the VPR reunion and apologized to Madix.

“Yes, she and Tom had behaved terribly. But she took responsibility for what she did, and she was clearly suffering,” McCain wrote. She said Leviss’ remorse wasn’t enough and her castmates ripped into the former pageant star in the three-part reunion. “To her credit, Lisa Vanderpump recognized the pile on, and she tried to stop it,” McCain added.

The columnist went on to criticize the level of “real hate” and vitriol aimed at Sandoval and especially Leviss, who’s been receiving treatment in a mental health facility since filming the reunion.

Meghan McCain Said the Toll of Scandoval on Raquel Leviss Appeared ‘Terrifying’

McCain said it appeared as though the Scandoval and its fallout had “taken a terrifying toll” on Leviss. “Reality television is meant to be escapism, not sadism. Yet that’s what this became,” McCain wrote for The Daily Mail.

“The View’s” former host said that Bravo should “thank” Leviss for catapulting the show into national awareness, as Scandoval saw a huge boost in ratings for “Vanderpump Rules.” “From here now on out, they should proceed with a level of sensitivity that this debacle deserves,” she added and said she was interested in seeing more of Leviss’ story.

Ariana Madix & Lala Kent Both Said It Was a Lot Seeing Raquel Leviss’ Emotional Confession in Her Final Interview After the Reunion

The three-part reunion, which was filmed just a few weeks after the news of Leviss and Sandoval’s affair broke, saw Madix and some of her co-stars lash out at the pair. However, by the time it aired in late May and early June, finishing with Leviss’ emotional breakdown as she came clean about everything, some cast members’ stance toward Leviss had softened a bit.

“It was a lot,” Madix said of the final episode of the reunion, Page Six reported. The Bravo star was asked if she felt for Leviss after seeing her appear “really hurt” by her actions and Madix said, “Sure, yeah.”

As for Lala Kent, she also acknowledged that Leviss’ meltdown at the end of the reunion made her think that her co-star should get help. “I did sit there and go, ‘She needs some real help, and I pray she got it,’” Kent told TMZ.

She later clarified on her podcast, “Give Them Lala,” that she didn’t feel bad or regret any of her reunion comments. “You’re coming to the reunion to answer for what has happened. I’m not gonna censor myself. If this isn’t the place for you because your mind can’t handle it, you shouldn’t be here.”

