SEE IT: Fans Are ‘Feeling Things’ After New Photo of ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star

A photo of a “Vanderpumpu Rules” star is raising eyebrows amongst the fans who are finally seeing the star in a new way.

On September 19, 2022, Tom Sandoval shared several photos of him performing with his band Tom Sandoval & The MOST Extras on stage.

“CHICAGO & TEMPE shows with @tomsandovalandthemostextras have just been announced. So excited to finally be playing these amazing cities. Ticket links are in my bio. See you at the shows and get ready to party!” he captioned the photo.

Fans Are Fascinated With the Photo That Put Tom Sandoval in a New Light: ‘So Help Me but This Is the Sexiest He’s Ever Looked’

A Reddit thread was started with the title, “whoever took this picture needs a medal because it’s *chefs kiss*” and fans agreed.

“I don’t usually find Sandoval attractive but today I do,” someone wrote. Another fan agreed to say, “Right?! He’s got me feeling things I didn’t know I could feel for him.”

A fan pointed out that people were only finding the photo attractive because “we can’t see his snarky a** face.”

“Something just awakened inside me???” someone wrote.

“He’s starting to kinda grow on me lmao,” another fan replied.

Someone else said, “Have you watched him sing Electric Love? I’ve watched VPR since the beginning and never once was I sexually attracted to Sandy. I do love him however! But watching him all sweaty and belting out electric love woke up my downstairs.”

“Omg all these recent pics of Sandy are making me feel some kinda way,” a fan said.

“It’s giving me Brandon Boyd vibes and I’m here for it,” someone wrote. Another fan said, “anthony kiedis realness.”

“Am I attracted to Sandoval?!” someone asked.

“So help me but this is the sexiest he’s ever looked,” a fan said.

“Dayum!! Thought I was in the r/altladyboners sub for a minute. Get it, T-Sandy,” someone wrote.

Someone said, “Omg I can’t stand him but this pic is AMAZING. If someone took a pic of me like this I’d release an album just to put it as the cover.”

Ariana Madix Denies That She & Tom Have Split Up: ‘We Are Very Much Together & in Love’

i just got back to LA from FL last night after a very devastating family emergency. i am taking it easy and practicing self care. we are very much together and in love. you never know what someone is going through so this stuff is honestly quite rude given the REAL situation. — Ariana Fancy As F*ck Madix (@ariana2525) September 12, 2022

Fans began to speculate that Ariana Madix and Sandoval may have split due to several hints like cryptic posts and the length of time since they’d been seen together but she set the record straight.

“I just got back to LA from FL last night after a very devastating family emergency,” Madix replied on Twitter to a fan talking about her missing from Sandoval’s concert. “I am taking it easy and practicing self care. we are very much together and in love. you never know what someone is going through so this stuff is honestly quite rude given the REAL situation.”

Madix and Sandoval have been together since his very public breakup with Kristen Doute while filming “Vanderpump Rules.” Doute had been accusing Sandoval of cheating on her with Madix but it was actually Doute who had cheated on Sandoval, with his best friend, Jax Taylor.

