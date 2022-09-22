Lisa Rinna RHOBH Season 13 ‘Demands’ Revealed

Lisa Rinna is asking for a large paycheck to return to “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” for season 13, according to a report from Radar Online.

Here’s what you need to know:

Lisa Rinna Wants to Be ‘the Highest-Paid Real Housewife Ever, or She Won’t Come Back’, Report Says

According to a report by Radar Online, Rinna is “currently re-negotiating her new contract with Bravo and demanding that she be the highest-paid Real Housewife ever, or she won’t come back.”

The dollar figure Rinna is asking for is $2 million, according to the outlet. According to the outlet, RHOA star Kandi Burruss currently makes “a little less than $2 million per season” so that would put Rinna above her.

“At this point, Bravo needs Lisa more than Lisa needs Bravo. She was a star before Bravo and will be a star long after Bravo too,” the outlet’s sources said. “Lisa knows her worth and knows how to negotiate. Only Lisa is willing to call their bluff and walk away if she doesn’t get the deal she wants. While the other ladies are frightened to upset Andy [Cohen], Lisa is fearless. She’s not frightened of him or anyone else.”

So far nothing has been signed the outlet says.

Heavy reached out to Rinna’s rep who declined to comment on the report.

Rinna is also skipping BravoCon this year, which many fans thought might be a sign she wasn’t returning next season, but Heavy was able to confirm with her rep that “she was invited to attend but due to a prior work commitment is unfortunately unable to attend.”

Rinna Thinks ‘Being the Villain Paid off’ & Teases a Return to RHOBH: ‘We’ll See’

While speaking with Interview Magazine on September 13, Rinna hinted at the possibility that she might not return to the show.

While talking to Rinna about fashion, the interviewer asked, “So you think being the villain paid off because you are the only person on the show I’ve seen walking this fashion week?”

Rinna simply said, “What do you think? Yes.”

She was also asked if she’d be returning to the show for another season.

“We’ll see,” she told the outlet. “What does Diana say? ‘So you say.’ I don’t know. We’ll see.

Rinna walked in the Priscavera SS23 runway show and spoke about the experience to the outlet as well.

Well, I’ll tell you what, it’s not easy,” she told the outlet. “But there’s so much waiting around that I stood against this wall for an hour, at least. And I stood between great models who gave me advice without me even having to beg for it. Luke, who was in front of me, who was a valet a year ago. His first show was Gucci in Hollywood and now he’s with IMG and walking everything.”

She was then asked if she’d taken an edible before walking.

“No edible, but I wish I had one,” she told the outlet. “We told some stories. I said that I’m going to act as if I had a shot of tequila, but I didn’t. I wish I would have, but I had to just go with it.”

