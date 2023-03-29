Fans Think ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star’s Parking Lot Interview is Staged: VIDEO

Tom Sandoval was finally caught by paparazzi weeks after his cheating scandal with Raquel Leviss broke, but some fans think his chat was staged.

In his first video interview since he cheated on his longtime partner Ariana Madix with her close friend and fellow “Vanderpump Rules” co-star, Leviss, the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner was caught in a strip mall parking lot – and he willingly talked to the cameraman.

Tom Sandoval Said “Hindsight is 20/20”

In a Backgrid video posted by @TheBravoChicks fan account, Sandoval was spotted loading an oversized suitcase into the front of his truck. The 40-year-old bar owner struggled to get the suitcase into the seat and seemed distracted as a cameraman asked him what he’s been up to. “Just living,” Sandoval said.

When asked about how the “Vanderpump Rules” reunion taping went on March 23, Sandoval replied, “It was interesting, you’ll have to wait and see it.”

After being asked if he has talked to his ex, Ariana Madix, he replied, “I can’t comment on that.” Ditto when asked about Leviss. “I can’t talk about that, man,” he said.

Sandoval was also asked why he thinks he’s taking so much heat for cheating on his former girlfriend when most of his co-stars have done the same thing. “I just think it was really unexpected,” he said of his affair with Leviss.

“They say time heals all wounds,” he said elsewhere in the interview. When asked if he regrets how he cheated on Madix, Sandoval said, “Hindsight is always 20/20.”

“You look back at a situation and think of all the things you shoulda, woulda, coulda done to make it better,” he added.

Sandoval did perk up a bit while talking about his band, Tom Sandoval and the Most Extras, and their upcoming shows.

Fans Recognized the Interviewer’s Voice

While Sandoval didn’t have much to say, fans thought the interview itself spoke volumes. Some commenters thought Sandoval just wanted to promote his music. “What a tool! He cares more about his music, and himself than he does the people he hurt. That’s what I heard,” one commenter wrote.

But other notes that the interviewer seems to have a radar for where to find the “Vanderpump Rules” stars. Commenters noted that the interviewer is the same guy who found Leviss outside of a nail salon for an interview and questioned Madix in a parking lot. He also caught up with Tom Schwartz at the airport when the Bravo star flew out to Colorado to film “Winter House.”

“How is this the only interviewer that’s gotten to Ariana (twice), Schwartz, Rachel and now Sandoval? Is he the only guy working in California?” one commenter asked.

“Is this also the Blush nails parking lot?” another wanted to know. of the interview location.

“He really should have given the camera guy a script when he called him to come out and ‘run’ into him,” another cracked.

“This is the most uncomfortable interaction ever. So staged 😂,” another wrote.

The on-the-spot interview came less than a week after Sandoval was under fire at the ”Vanderpump Rules” reunion taping. An insider told TMZ that both Sandoval and Leviss were “annihilated” by their angry castmates and that Madix cried during the taping.

A source told Page Six that following the reunion taping, Sandoval “wants to make it work with Raquel… but he knows the odds are stacked against them as a couple.”

