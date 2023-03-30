‘Summer House’ Stars Reveal Their Reactions to Scandoval

Stars from all over the Bravo universe reacted to the “Scandoval,” the news that Tom Sandoval had been cheating on his longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix with their co-star Raquel Leviss over several months.

Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke shared their thoughts on the drama in a few recent interviews, revealing that they were just as shocked as everyone. “We were in bed that first weekend,” Hubbard told Life & Style, “We would wake up on Saturday and Sunday and just like it was everywhere.”

Radke added that they were looking at Instagram and scrolling through their news feeds and everything was about the scandal, saying the situation is “crazy.”

A few days after the news broke, Hubbard posted on Instagram her support of Madix. She shared a couple of photos of herself with the “Vanderpump Rules” star and captioned it, “I’ve been thinking about her nonstop the past few days 🥺 I love you so much Ariana – the most beautiful soul inside and out! My Bravo sis 🥰🙏You deserve all the love, peace, and happiness! 👑.”

Lindsay Hubbard Addressed the Scandoval While Supporting Her Fiancé Carl Radke on ‘Watch What Happens Live’

Radke was a guest on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” on March 27, where he also shared his thoughts on the Scandoval, as did Hubbard from her seat in the audience. Cohen asked Radke his reaction to the news and the “Summer House” star replied, “I mean we were with Tom and Ariana at the MTV Awards and that was in June, so like right around when things…” he said, in reference to a possible timeline of when the affair began.

There have been different reports about when the affair between Leviss and Sandoval started, but it was likely at some point in the summer of 2022. Cohen pointed out that they also all saw Sandoval when he performed with his group Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras at BravoCon in October 2022.

“I was with Katie Maloney last night,” Hubbard chimed in from the audience, “you know, getting all the tea.” She said she remembered texting Maloney after Halloween in 2022 and asking her, “Why did Tom dress up as Raquel for Halloween?” She said it was “weird” and had wondered “why did he do that?” She said it was crazy to look back at those moments now and put the pieces together.

Tom Sandoval & Raquel Leviss Both Issued Statements Apologizing for Their Actions After the News Broke

Both Leviss and Sandoval issued statements about their affair in the days after the news broke. Leviss said what happened was “indefensible” but shared, “my feelings for Tom have always been sincere and born out of a loving friendship.” She said she knew she had hurt many people and needed to reflect on her actions and “learn to make better [choices].”

Sandoval, on the other hand, didn’t mention Leviss in his statement but apologized to Madix. He said he regretted how the end of their relationship came about and that he should have treated it with more respect.

Since then, the cast has filmed some additional scenes for this season of “Vanderpump Rules” and also came together to film the show’s reunion.

