Tom Sandoval’s Post About New Reality Show Sparks Surprising Reaction

Tom Sandoval has been in the dog house in the months since his shocking cheating scandal with Raquel Leviss was uncovered, but things for “Vanderpump Rules” star could finally be turning around.

In July 2023, the veteran Bravo star posted a first look at his stint on the Fox reality show “Special Forces: World Toughest Test,” and for the first time in months, he received significant support on social media.

Here’s what you need to know:

Tom Sandoval Turned the Comments on For His New Post

Ever since Sandoval was caught cheating on his longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix with her close friend Leviss in March 2023, he has turned the comment section off for most of his Instagram posts. But on July 31, 2023, Sandoval left things wide open as he touted his new reality TV show set to air later this year.

In a photo shared on his social media page, the bar owner was dressed in military gear as he posed holding a backpack.

In the caption, the fallen “Vanderpump Rules” star wrote that he was honored to participate in the second season of “Special Forces.”

“I was pushed physically, mentally and emotionally beyond what I thought I was capable of,” Sandoval wrote. “An a** kicking like this was just what I needed at this time in my life. “

The post received a comment with a series of strong arm emoji from Sandoval’s official Tom Sandoval and the Most Extras account.

‘Yes!!!💪🏼🤩 So proud of you. 🫶🏻,” wrote pal Billie Lee.

Sandoval’s post was also “liked” by Lisa Vanderpump’s son, Max Todd.

While some fans couldn’t believe Sandoval left the comments open on the post, others said they are so ready to move past “Scandoval” and feel that the Bravo star has been punished enough for his mistakes.

“Glad to see you moving forward and living your life. You are human and deserve to be you and not your bad judgments,” one follower wrote to Sandoval.

“Good for you! I’m a true believer in growing, learning and rising from the ashes. You go Tom,” another wrote.

“Good for you keep going. Stop hating yourself for a mistake. We all make them. It’s time for peace now,” a third chimed in.

“It’s time for everyone to move on with things now – what’s done is done. No need to beat yourself up forever. Learn from your mistakes and don’t repeat them,” another commenter wrote to Sandoval.

“Tom you need to forgive yourself; there are more married men with families that have done worse and never got beaten up like you; forgive and move on!” wrote another fan.

Sandoval has received a lot of hate in the months since his affair and subsequent split from Madix. In April 2023, he spoke out about it on Howie Mandel’s ‘Howie Does Stuff” podcast.

“[The media attention] did at times turn me into a total a**hole, and I feel bad about that,” he said. “Nothing is excusable for what I did. I handled s*** wrong. I f***ed up, and I definitely deserve the hate.”

Tom Sandoval Said He Wanted to Be ‘Punished’ in the “Special Forces’ Trailer

Sandoval’s post came on the same day that the “Special Forces” trailer was released by Fox. In the clip, Sandoval was seen saying, “I want to get punished.”

According to Deadline, the second season of the Fox endurance competition will feature Sandoval and 13 other celebrities attempting to complete “some of the harshest, most grueling challenges from the playbook of the actual Special Forces selection process.” The reality show, which premieres on September 25, 2023, was filmed earlier this year in the New Zealand mountains in freezing conditions.

Other celebrities on the show include NFL star Dez Bryant, Bachelor Nation alum Tyler Cameron, singer Blac Chyna, “Beverly Hills 90210” alum Brian Austin Green, former NBA star Robert Horry, Olympic speed d skater Erin Jackson, Olympic skier Bode Miller, reality star Jack Osbourne, actress Tara Reid, Bob Saget’s widow Kelly Rizzo, social media star JoJo Siwa and former “Bachelor” star Nick Viall.

