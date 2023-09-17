Tom Sandoval Is Supporting His Ex Despite Their Breakup

“Vanderpump Rules” star Tom Sandoval shared that he is supportive of his ex-girlfriend, Ariana Madix’s latest endeavor. As fans of the Bravo series are aware, the former couple called it quits in March 2023, after Madix discovered Sandoval and his castmate Rachel “Raquel” Leviss had an affair.

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight in August 2023, Sandoval shared that he will be tuning in to the upcoming 32nd season of “Dancing with the Stars” to see Madix go out on the dance floor with her partner, professional dancer Pasha Pashkov. The Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras singer also stated that he will be casting votes to help ensure that his ex-girlfriend takes home the mirrorball trophy.

“I’ll be doing both, voting and watching. I’m really, I’m really excited for her. I know she has been wanting to do this show for years. I think she’s going to do great. She’s a really hard worker. I think she’ll go far, hopefully,” said Sandoval.

The Bravo personality made similar comments during a September 2023 Extra interview, alongside his “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test” co-star, Bode Miller.

“I will be voting for her. I think she’s going to do really well, she’s got a lot of natural ability when it comes to dancing and she’s been wanting to be on the show for a long time, and I’m super stoked for her. I hope she does really well. I think she will,” said Sandoval.

The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Reacted to Ariana Madix Announcing Her ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Partner

Sandoval is not the only “Vanderpump Rules” personality who has been supportive of Madix’s decision to star in the 32nd season of “Dancing With the Stars.” For instance, when Madix took to Instagram on September 13 to reveal she had been paired with Pashkov for the show’s upcoming episodes, several of her co-stars flocked to the post’s comments section to share their excitement.

“I can’t wait!!!! You are going to CRUSH IT!🔥🔥🔥,” wrote Katie Maloney.

“YESSSSSSSSS coming your way baby!!! 🤩🤩🤩,” added Scheana Shay.

Former “Vanderpump Rules” star Brittany Cartwright also commented, “😍 Stunning! I can’t wait, we are rooting for you! 🔥🙌.” Meanwhile, James Kennedy left a series of clapping hands emoji.

Shay also mentioned Madix joining the “Dancing with the Stars” cast before an official announcement had been made in an April 2023 interview with E! News. She shared that she will be in the show’s audience for all of Madix’s performances. The mother of one also stated that she believed Madix would impress the judges with her dance moves.

“I think she could win it, she’s a good dancer y’all,” said Shay.

Mauricio Umansky Is Also Star on the 32nd Season of ‘Dancing with the Stars’

Madix will compete alongside another Bravo star, Mauricio Umansky of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” fame. While speaking to Us Weekly in September 2023, Umansky shared why he decided to join the “Dancing with the Stars” cast.

“I’m doing something that I’ve never done before, I’ve always wanted to learn how to dance, it’s a completely different thing that I’ve ever done and when is another time where I get an opportunity to have an experience like this,” said the Agency CEO.

Umansky also shared that his wife, Kyle Richards, will be “cheering [him] on,” despite reports of their separation. The couple addressed the reports about their marriage in a July 2023 joint Instagram statement. According to the post, the pair are not divorcing but did have “a rough year” in their relationship.